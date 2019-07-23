M. A. Silva USA Hires Chris Taylor As Purchasing & Supply Chain Manager

Chris has over 25 years operational leadership experience from the highly-regulated aerospace industry including all aspects of Procurement, Material Handling, Inventory Control, ERP Management, Supplier Performance Management and Risk Mitigation. In his new position, Chris will lead the Purchasing and Supply Chain Departments. His responsibilities, to name a few, will be supplier & commodity strategy, domestic and European sourcing, logistics, direct purchasing and indirect purchasing. He will utilize key expertise in lean manufacturing principles to instill continuous end-to-end improvements in all areas leading to overall production efficiency.

"We are excited to add Chris to our growing team! He brings a wealth of experience to our business." - Neil Foster, M.A. Silva USA President.

Chris is new to the wine packaging industry and is looking forward to the challenges he will face in implementing his expertise within the company. In his free time, Chris enjoys photography, racquetball, and flea markets. He resides in Santa Rosa with his wife Sharon of nearly 30 years. Their two children have left the nest and are onto successful careers in recruiting and software engineering.

About M. A. Silva USA: Based in Sonoma County, California, M. A. Silva USA is a leading manufacturer of premium natural corks, glass and packaging for North American markets. Its quality-assurance program ensures unmatched visual, mechanical and sensory characteristics of its products.

The company operates on solar power and is committed to sustainability and eco-friendly operations. M. A. Silva earned both the Sonoma Green Business Program and ClimateSmart™ certifications and received the Excellence Award for Sustainable Manufacturing by Trade Monthly Magazine.

The company has been named Best Cork Supplier 2013, 2015 & 2016, Best Glass Supplier 2016 and 2016 North Bay Maker by the North Bay Business Journal, Best Cork Supplier 2013, 2015, 2016 & 2017 and Best Bottle Supplier 2013 & 2015 by Vineyard & Winery Management magazine and 2017 Best Cork & Bottle Supplier by Trade Monthly Magazine. It is part of the 2017 Inc. 5000 List of the fastest growing, privately held companies in the United States and a seven-time winner of the North Bay Business Journal's Best Places to Work.

For more information, visit www.masilva.com or call 707.636.2530.

