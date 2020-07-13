M. A. Silva USA Hires Patrick Connelly As Account Manager For The Pacific Northwest Territory

Patrick has worked in the wine industry since being a teenager growing up in the Napa Valley, holding multiple GM roles since 2001 along the west coast, including 3 years in the Willamette Valley. His wine industry experience comprises of 11 years as GM with the luxury division of Jackson Family Wines as well as leadership roles for Penner Ash Wine Cellars, Martinelli Winery and Quixote Winery. In his new position, Patrick will maintain and develop business in the Pacific Northwest Region, from Oregon to British Colombia.

"Patrick brings an experience and a deep understanding of the wine industry to our sales team. We know that with his breadth of knowledge he will continue to support and expand our winery customers in this unique region." - Neil Foster, M.A. Silva USA President.

Patrick will be based full-time in southern Oregon. "After 20+ years of running wineries along the left coast, I moved myself back to Oregon near my parent's ranch to be closer to the myriad of Connelly family folks with whom I have been apart for way too long. After years of trusting Neil Foster's MA Silva as a buyer, I chose to join their team to serve the PNW region, to help solidify the move. As an avid outdoors person, amateur chef, golfer and lover of the wine industry, I could not have found a better piece of heaven!"

About M. A. Silva USA: Based in Sonoma County, California, M. A. Silva USA is a leading manufacturer of premium natural corks, glass and packaging for North American markets. Its quality-assurance program ensures unmatched visual, mechanical and sensory characteristics of its products.

The company operates on solar power and is committed to sustainability and eco-friendly operations. M. A. Silva earned both the Sonoma Green Business Program and ClimateSmart™ certifications and received the Excellence Award for Sustainable Manufacturing by Trade Monthly Magazine.

SOURCE M.A. Silva USA

Related Links

http://www.masilva.com

