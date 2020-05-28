M-Commerce Industry Projected to Grow by $5.1 Trillion During 2020-2027 (COVID-19 Adjusted)
May 28, 2020, 10:45 ET
DUBLIN, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "M-Commerce - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the M-Commerce market worldwide will grow by a projected US$5.1 Trillion, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.8%.
M-Commerce, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 23.8% and reach a market size of US$6.6 Trillion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The M-Commerce market will be reset to a new normal which going forward in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.
As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 17.5% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$188.6 Billion to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$168.4 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of the European markets. In Japan, the M-Commerce segment will reach a market size of US$273.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the M-Commerce market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 27.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$849.6 Billion in terms of addressable market opportunity.
Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing M-Commerce market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Key Topics Covered
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Mobile Communications Industry: A Prelude
- Key Milestones in Telecom Industry
- Recent Market Activity
- M-Commerce Brings Mobile Transactional Services into Spotlight
- Growth Drivers in a Nutshell
- China at the Forefront of Growth in M-Commerce Market
- Rapid Growth of E-Commerce Market: Positive Implications for M-Commerce Market
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- M-Commerce Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
- Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
- Alibaba Group (China)
- Amazon.com, Inc. (USA)
- Apple, Inc. (USA)
- Branding Brand (USA)
- Evine Live, Inc. (USA)
- eBay, Inc. (USA)
- Fandango, Inc. (USA)
- International Business Machines Corporation (USA)
- Moovweb Intergalactic (USA)
- Netbiscuits (Germany)
- Otto Group (Germany)
- PayPal Holdings, Inc. (USA)
- Phunware, Inc. (USA)
- QVC, Inc. (USA)
- Sevenval Technologies GmbH (Germany)
- SiteMinis, Inc. (USA)
- Skava (USA)
- Target Corporation (USA)
- Unbound Commerce (USA)
- Usablenet, Inc. (USA)
- VeriFone Systems, Inc. (USA)
- Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Increasing Penetration of Mobile Phones: A Strong Growth Driver
- Changing Consumer Mobile Usage Habits Encourage Market Growth
- Increasing Proliferation of Smartphones: A Strong Growth Driver for M-Commerce
- Spiraling Mobile Broadband Subscriptions Augurs Well for Market Expansion
- Growing Penetration of 4G LTE Network Technology: An Opportunity for M-Commerce Market
- M-Commerce to Become the Core Aspect of Marketing Strategies
- User Engagement Remains the Focal Point
- Mobile Apps Emerge as the Preferred Form of M-Commerce
- Select Mobile Applications for M-Commerce
- Rising Significance of Progressive Web Apps for Retailers and Brands
- Technology Advancements Augur Well for M-Commerce Market
- Innovations in Payment Technologies Benefits Market Performance
- Latest Technologies Set to Transform M-Commerce Market
- M-Commerce Market
- Location-Based Marketing
- Mobile Retargeting
- Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality on Mobile
- Mobile SEO
- AI, Chatbots, and Shopping Assistants
- Internet of Things (IoT)
- Mobile Image Recognition (MIR) Technology
- Personalized Push Notifications
- Near Field Communication (NFC) Technology
- Analytics Tools and Predictive Technologies
- Trends Transforming the Smartphone-based Shopping Market
- Mobile AR Applications: A Key Enabler of M-Commerce
- Strong Growth Projected for Mobile AR in Virtual Product Display Applications
- Rising Investments in AR for Mobile Marketing and Brand Building Augurs Well for the Market
- Technology Advancements Enable Seamless Convergence of Mobile AR and M-Commerce
- AI Technology Presents Tremendous Potential for Innovation in M-Commerce Market
- Chatbots
- Visual Search and Listen
- Consumer Insights
- Recommendation Engines
- M-Commerce Payments Market: Riding on the Success of M-Commerce Market
- Biometrics Make Inroads into the M-Commerce Market
- Biometric Payment Cards: Providing Additional Security
- Location-Based Services: Significant Opportunity for M-Commerce Service Providers
- Post-Purchase M-Commerce: A New User Engagement Tool
- SoLoMo: The New Buzzword
- Cloud: The New Paradigm for M-Commerce
- Mobile Banking: An Intensifying Mobile Data Traffic Stream
- Mobile Payments: A Large Revenue Generator
- Consumer Desire for Convenience in POS Payments Drives Adoption of NFC-Based Mobile Wallets
- Mobile Money Flourishes in Developing Countries
- Growth Drivers in the Mobile Money Market
- Growing Prominence of Mobile Advertising Favors the M-Commerce Market
- Mobile Advertising In a Nutshell
- Mobile Ticketing on the Rise
- Favorable Demographic & Economic Trends Strengthens Market Prospects
- Millennials Emerge as a Lucrative Demographic Segment for M-Commerce Market
- Global Millennial Population Facts & Figures: Important Opportunity Indicators
- Women Dominate the M-Commerce Marketplace
- Service Affordability: A Key Factor Driving Growth
- Data Privacy and Security: A Major Concern
- Rising Popularity of Mobile Commerce Threatens Traditional Retailers
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 64
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tkmt85
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article