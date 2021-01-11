M. Davis & Sons Wins Excellence in Construction Award from ABC Delware

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- M. Davis & Sons, a 150-year-old construction company, has been building, installing, and servicing corporate facilities for five generations. The company has received recognition for their efforts throughout the years, and recently received an award due to their fast-paced emergency work and rigging and installation excellence.

M. Davis & Sons was praised for their hard work by Associated Builders and Contractors, Delaware Chapter. The business earned an Excellence in Construction award on October 9th, 2020. The award was received for outstanding emergency workmanship on rigging and installation of shipping containers into usable office space for W.L. Gore & Associates. M. Davis & Sons is proud of their excellent track record of professionalism and reliability. Quality craftsmanship, commitment, and seasoned project management are some of the core values at M. Davis & Sons. W.L. Gore & Associates contracted with another contractor to purchase 9 recycled shipping containers to convert to office space. W.L. Gore had a strict deadline and needed the office and lab space to be fully functional within a matter of days. M. Davis & Sons was already contracted to fabricate and install the required stairs and handrails, but after the other contractor notified W.L. Gore that they could not meet the installation deadline, the M. Davis & Sons team quickly mobilized to complete the entire installation as well. W.L. Gore frantically called on M. Davis & Sons for emergency assistance on January 3rd, 2019 and the M. Davis team was fully prepared to handle the crane, rigging, movement and installation of the shipping container modules by January 10th. The entire project was successfully completed one day later, on January 11th. It was pivotal that this work be completed before the end of the day on Sunday, January 12th so normal business operations could resume on Monday morning. Not only was the project completed successfully, but the units were installed by 2:00pm on Saturday, January 11th, a day ahead of schedule. To receive the award for Excellence is a highly sought-after recognition, and a testament to the Craftsmanship, Character, and Commitment of M. Davis & Sons, Inc.

