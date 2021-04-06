M-Files Acquires Hubshare to Strengthen External Content Sharing and Collaboration, Deliver Best-in-Class Digital Client Experiences

Now part of the M-Files product portfolio, Hubshare provides a secure information exchange platform where companies can be forerunners in driving digitalization and improving the customer experience using branded, customizable client portals. The portals can be quickly and easily tailored to meet individual client needs which drives collaboration and productivity.

"The Hubshare acquisition helps us deliver a unique digital client experience and better serve knowledge worker industries such as Professional Services, where information sharing and external collaboration are critical requirements," said Antti Nivala, founder and CEO at M-Files. "Our integrated offering takes M-Files from the back office to the frontline of our customer's business, helping provide a digital window for our customer's clients as they drive digitization across the organizations they serve."

Unlike typical file sync-based document portal solutions where information is copied from an enterprise content repository, M-Files now offers a secure and integrated solution for internal and external collaboration without data duplication. While the M-Files user experience is optimized for streamlining internal document management processes, the new Hubshare hub in M-Files provides key information such as documents, people, processes, discussions and more to external users, such as clients, via a branded portal that is optimized for an improved external user experience. This helps strengthen customer satisfaction with a better and more compliant collaboration experience.

"Today, with the announcement of our acquisition, we celebrate our common vision and goal of making work smarter and collaboration more efficient for our clients," said Nicholas Child, CEO at Hubshare. "Our combined offering will undoubtedly benefit organizations across the globe seeking a more secure and integrated solution for internal and external collaboration. We are delighted to be an integral part of the M-Files journey, delivering our digital client experience and collaborative workspace solution alongside the visionary M-Files intelligent information management platform."

M-Files' mission is to profoundly improve how companies do business in the digital, work-from-anywhere world. M-Files connects siloed systems, applications and repositories and provides a full view to all relevant information across an organization. Delivering connected content and intelligent automation, M-Files increases the productivity of knowledge workers, ensures a seamless digital experience, enables business continuity, and reduces business risk.

About M-Files Corporation

M-Files' AI-powered intelligent information management solution connects all documents and information, across every platform and repository, then analyzes them to place them in context. This makes it possible to serve up the right information to the right people right when they need it—and automate information-driven business processes—while maintaining complete control and compliance. Thousands of organizations in more than 100 countries (including NBC Universal, OMV, SAS Institute, and ThyssenKrupp) use M-Files to manage their business information and processes—and give their employees A Smarter Way to Work. For more information, visit www.m-files.com.

M-Files is a registered trademark of M-Files Corporation. All other registered trademarks belong to their respective owners.

About Hubshare

Hubshare enhances user and client engagement through collaborative working, secure file-sharing and project management. The solution provides an all-in-one, flexible and customizable digital workspace that allows unlimited customer specific portals, each one unique to each customer's requirements. Hubshare helps its worldwide users boost their productivity and facilitate external and internal collaboration. Hubshare has offices in France and distributors in the UK, Hong Kong, Australia and North America, and resellers in numerous other countries.

