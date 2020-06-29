M-Fire Holdings Releases Mass Timber Fire Defense AIA/GBC Approved Course for AEC Community

Providing Worker Safety While Defending Sequestered Carbon using Patented MFRT Treated Lumber for Mass Timber Layups.

Mass timber and CLT can be made both fire and mold proof with M Fire Holdings environmentally safe products. A key benefit of constructing with mass timber is that it effectively sequesters carbon stored in lumber, providing economic and engineering advantages over concrete and steel in a "Balanced Build" approach. This means the construction industry can act to reduce atmospheric Carbon dioxide by supporting reforestation to sequester more CO2. Using M Fire Holdings treated products ensures the carbon captured by wood will not be released back into the environment in the event of a fire because M-Fire Holdings treated lumber will not burn or rot.

"Now that Mass Timber projects are becoming in demand across the country and helping achieve carbon sequestration. However, fire presents a significant carbon release threat to this growing industry and safety precautions such as new applied science factory applied treatments can help protect mass timber projects and the workers. The new AIA/USGBC education course by M Fire Holdings educates design professionals on how this patented applied science wood treatment can protect structures from loss caused by fire, rain and snow exposure that can attack wood fiber strength," said Brad Blank, Vice President of GreenCE, Inc.

Reducing Construction's Carbon Footprint

"We are excited to raise the bar on tall wood structures especially today when additional fire protection has a whole new meaning for investors with all the political unrest," begins Steve Conboy, President of M-Fire Holdings. "The ability to lock up the Carbon for a century or longer in lumber used in mass timber construction projects sequesters the Carbon. Both concrete and steel production have a significant Carbon footprint."

According to CarbonBrief's Jocelyn Timperly, 'If the cement industry were a country, it would be the third largest (Carbon) emitter in the world.' Replacing concrete and steel materials with lumber-sequestering Carbon will aid reducing greenhouse gas emissions. When building with lumber products using M-Fire Holdings patented fire-prevention process the Carbon footprint of mass-timber construction approaches 'net zero'. Conboy concludes: "This means that we're helping the construction industry to make these building safe for workers and reduce atmospheric Carbon dioxide and reduce climate change. Passing multiple ANSI testing series, lumber treated with M-Fire Holdings chemistry meets ICC Class A fire performance rating and will not rot."

See how M-Fire Holdings reduces Carbon footprint: YouTube: M-Fire Carbon Sequestration

About M-Fire Holdings LLC

M-Fire Holdings, LLC, https://mightyfirebreaker.com/ is a sustainable building and environmental solutions firm headquartered in San Diego, California. MFH has one California Lumber Facility operating under an audited quality assurance program producing Class A lumber. Fire protection provided by this licensee's product is supported by a TER Report.

M-Fire Holdings patented products include:

Environmentally safe Class-A fire protection to wood-framed and mass-timber buildings and wildfire defense

Proactively engineered wildfire breaks. Video of wildfire protection: YouTube: MFB Wildfire Defense

Fire protection barriers to protect homes in the wildland urban interface.

Proactive Home Wildfire Defense Systems™

