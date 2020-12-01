M. Gandhi Steps Down as Managing Director for Informa Markets in Asean

HONG KONG, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Exhibition organiser Informa Markets announces today a change in their senior management in Asia. M. Gandhi, the division's Group Managing Director of ASEAN Business & Senior Vice President of the ASEAN Business, will be stepping down from his role after more than 20 years of service. The strategy and management for the company's business in Southeast Asia will continue under the direction of Informa Markets – Asia President & CEO Margaret Connolly alongside Chris Kilbee, Executive Director, ASEAN.

Informa Markets' business in Asia comprises of over 230 trade events held annually across 12 countries in Asia. Many of the events organised in Southeast Asia by Informa Markets are leaders in the fields of Furniture, Food & Hospitality, Energy, Beauty & Cosmetics, and Machinery. The portfolio of ASEAN events includes the Malaysia International Furniture Fair, Food & Hotel Asia, Manufacturing Indonesia and Intermach Thailand.

"We are grateful for Gandhi's contributions in building up Informa Markets' business in Southeast Asia over the years, which combined together with our extensive portfolio in Mainland China, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Korea and Taiwan, makes us a leader in Asia," said Margaret Ma, Informa Markets – Asia President & CEO.

Mr. Gandhi said: "This has been an exciting journey developing new markets and building successful teams. The ASEAN business is now in strong hands and I wish all the best. I trust the community initiatives such as the Kind series and water for rural schools will continue to contribute to the society."

Chris Kilbee, Executive Director, ASEAN, added: "We thank Gandhi for a long and successful run in the business and for all his hard work in building our operations in Southeast Asia. We have an excellent and diverse portfolio of events and digital brands in ASEAN and I'm very excited to continue working with an exceptionally talented team to take the business onto the next level in the coming years."

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. We provide buyers and sellers around the globe with opportunities to connect through targeted digital services, virtual and face-to-face exhibitions and actional data solutions. We connect communities across more than a dozen global verticals, including Pharmaceuticals, Food, Medical Technology and Infrastructure. As the world's leading market-making company, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, we bring a diverse range of markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

SOURCE Informa Markets

Related Links

http://www.informamarkets.com

