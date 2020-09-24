M Squared Associates Providing Financial Support for Social Justice Initiatives

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The success of M Squared (M2) can be largely attributed to the diversity of our staff. It has allowed us to think more broadly, more acutely and more informed to ensure success of our clients. We place high value on the unique contributions each individual brings to our company. Diversity in the professional and personal experiences of our people allow us to work towards fulfilling M2 core values of ethics, honesty, respect and our M2 mission: Do the Right Thing.

Structural racism is real, historically prolific and pervasive in the United States. Recent stories magnified by media outlets are not new; non-white communities have been polarized by measurable, systemic disadvantage and abuse since, well, forever. Racial inequality and exclusion are the lived experiences of those discriminated against and for those whom social privilege is not available; they have been left behind never had an equal opportunity to move forward because of the racist ideologies, views and polices normalized throughout the structural arrangements of our institutions, propagated by our culture and reinforced by our social systems.

To remain silent is to remain complicit.

M Squared is committing ourselves to consciously understand our own implicit biases and to keep the conversation going on how to actively address racism and discrimination in a move toward racial justice – while promoting diversity and inclusion – principle tenets of M2. These initiatives start with the M2 family continuing their internal dialogue to help educate one another in how we identify with race and equality. We have established geostrategic activism groupings within the company to better engage with each other and with localized equality and inclusion initiatives.

Our activism groups will also focus on providing financial support to external organizations, initiatives and programs dedicated to racial justice, eliminating racial disparities and fighting inequitable outcomes. M Squared will provide support to outside organizations through a $100,000 Social Justice Fund, to be distributed among the following organizations:

Unite ( Memphis, TN )

) Thurgood Marshall College Fund, Inc. (Midwestern Chapter)

All Stars Project NY & NJ ( New York , New Jersey )

, ) 4-H FOURWARD (National Chapter)

National Urban League Entrepreneurship Program (Southeast Chapter)

Haven for Hope of Bexar County ( Texas )

Racism and inequitable treatment are everyone's problem. The heaviest lift of our lives will be the work needed to be done to bring racial justice and equality to the United States. Ongoing self-awareness and self-reflection, establishing mutual respect through discussion, through understanding, through how we treat each other, is imperative. We must do it every day. These are just first steps toward making a lasting impact.

Requests for additional information about M Squared Associates' social justice initiatives can be sent to [email protected] or by calling 347-536-4640 directly.

For more information about M Squared Associates, visit www.msquaredassociates.com

