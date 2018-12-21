M1 Gaming chooses Table Trac's CasinoTrac system

MINNETONKA, Minn., Dec. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- M1 Gaming of Dayton, Nevada has contracted with Table Trac, Inc. (OTCQB: TBTC) to replace their existing online slot system with the CasinoTrac system. The Nevada Nugget Casino joins the growing number of Nevada casinos that have chosen Table Trac's casino management system.

The Nevada Nugget Casino, "the coolest little joint in Dayton" will feature many of your favorite games and will enjoy the enhanced customer service experience that their new state-of-the-art players club provides patrons. The CasinoTrac system will provide the Nevada Nugget with new exciting ways to win and receive extra rewards.

Chad Hoehne, President of Table Trac, Inc. stated, "I am very pleased to be adding the Nevada Nugget Casino to our portfolio of satisfied customers. Our number one goal is to make our system easy to use, easy to train and easy to own, with our full commitment to service and value."

About Table Trac, Inc.

Founded in 1995, Table Trac, Inc. designs, develops and sells casino information and management systems. The company has over 140 systems installed in North, South, and Central America, as well as the Caribbean. More information is available at http://www.tabletrac.com/ .

