M2 Media Group Awarded U.S. Patent for Use of Customized Avatars and Personalized Portals in a Fundraising Platform

STAMFORD, Conn., May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- M2 Media Group, LLC ("M2" or "the Company"), a provider of marketing technology solutions for the youth fundraising industry, announced today it has been awarded a patent from the U. S. Patent Office (Patent No. 10,275,807) titled "Systems and Methods for Generating Customized Avatars and Customized Online Portals." The patent covers valuable aspects the Company's fundraising platform utilizing personalized storefronts and its key avatar technology.

M2 is a marketing technology company and leading innovator in the youth fundraising industry, servicing schools, charitable groups and national organizations. The company's proprietary online fundraising platform was the first of its kind when it entered the market nearly a decade ago, replacing paper-based door-to-door fundraising programs with an online environment offering features unique to that medium, which platform has continued to evolve over the past years. Kids raising funds on the platform are able to create an avatar of their likeness that carries throughout their campaign and personalized selling storefront, a feature that has proven to increase funds raised exponentially.

M2's patented platform simplifies the entire fundraising campaign and selling process. Groups that have utilized the software have benefitted from higher engagement and participation rates, increased sales and revenue to fund organization initiatives, lower program costs, and ease-of-use for the participants and volunteers leading the campaign efforts. The company is continuing to expand its portfolio of patents in this area as it looks to the future.

Michael Borchetta, CEO of M2, stated, "We believe that this patented solution gives us strong competitive positioning in this growing market. The patent award demonstrates the strength and sophistication of our team's efforts in delivering leading edge technology. Our platform has revolutionized the estimated $25 billion youth fundraising industry and we are focused on continuing to develop and deploy solutions that are broadly effective and applicable within this growing market vertical so that we may optimize our opportunities for growth."

About M2 Media Group, LLC

M2 Media Group is a fast-growing provider of online marketing and technology solutions. It provides marketing and circulation services to the magazine publishing industry, with clients ranging from Meredith, Hearst, and Condé Nast, to other leading publishers. In addition to many high-profile marketing partnerships with major brands such as Groupon, Barnes & Noble, and IHG Hotels and Resorts, the company owns and operates several online properties including Blue Dolphin, Reward Survey, and Mercury Magazines. M2 is also a leading innovator in the fundraising space with its patented avatar platform, working with large non-profit organizations and schools nationwide. The company was recently named to the Inc. 500 list of fastest growing companies in the U.S. Founded in 2004, M2 is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut with offices located in Pennsylvania and Ohio.

SOURCE M2 Media Group