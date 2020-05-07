M2GEN® Appoints Chris Tunnell Vice President of Global Sales

TAMPA, Fla., May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- M2GEN, an oncology-focused health informatics solutions company with the mission to help patients access the best treatment options by leveraging their clinical and molecular data to accelerate the discovery, development and delivery of tailored and more personalized therapies, announced today the appointment of Chris Tunnell as Vice President of Global Sales and member of M2GEN's Executive Leadership team.

"We are thrilled with the knowledge, skills, and accomplishments Mr. Tunnell brings to M2GEN. Mr. Tunnell's outstanding track record in providing commercial leadership and building top-performing, customer-centric teams, combined with his expertise in providing technology solutions to life science and health care partners, is a wanted addition to M2GEN's management team," said Dr. Helge Bastian, M2GEN's President and CEO. "With Mr. Tunnell focusing on further enhancing our customer-focused approach and conveying the value proposition of M2GEN's unique data, service and analytical solutions to existing and future customers globally, M2GEN will further accelerate its growth strategy. We are excited to have Mr. Tunnell join M2GEN and advance our mission to enable researchers in pharma, biotech, diagnostic companies and academic institutions, as well as payers, to develop and/or provide the best possible medications and treatment options for cancer patients," Dr. Bastian continues.

"I am honored to join the M2GEN team and look forward to jumping right in to drive M2GEN's commercial success," stated Chris Tunnell, VP of Global Sales, M2GEN. "M2GEN's Avatar patient data portal offers the pharma industry and anyone involved in understanding the underlying mechanisms that cause cancer a unique access to truly comprehensive clinical and molecular patient data that is just not available anywhere else in the marketplace. Having the opportunity to facilitate the mission to see this data support the wonderful work our clients are doing across the industry in as widespread a manner as possible is just too exciting an experience to pass up," Mr. Tunnell added.

Mr. Tunnell joins M2GEN from Inspirata where he served as Chief Sales and Revenue Officer. Prior to that, Chris served as Interim CEO and Chief Revenue Officer at PS Data Insights and was a Founder and Chief Revenue Officer at Matrix Care CRM. Mr. Tunnell brings a wealth of experience in security and application technology, developing new market segments in biotech/informatics, building sales team infrastructures and selling value proposition strategies to pharma, medical device and health care industries to M2GEN. Mr. Tunnell graduated from Mississippi State University with a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering.

About M2GEN

M2GEN® is an oncology-focused health informatics solutions company with the mission to help patients access the best treatment options by leveraging their clinical and molecular data to accelerate the discovery, development and delivery of tailored and more personalized therapies. M2GEN helps to transform cancer care by identifying patient cohorts via comparing clinical data and genetic analysis of patient-derived tumor specimens, and translating new molecular and clinical insights into individual novel therapies or diagnostic tools. M2GEN develops and commercializes proprietary software solutions and data-based products as well as data collection services, bioinformatics services, and clinical trial support services. For more information, visit M2Gen.com.

About ORIEN

The Oncology Research Information Exchange Network® (ORIEN) brings together key stakeholders in the treatment and care of cancer patients. This national network, powered by M2GEN, breaks down silos that can inhibit progress, allows researchers to share information and expertise, and facilitates collaboration among top cancer centers. By leveraging its informatics platform, ORIEN creates an offering that brings real-world evidence to bear on specific research needs.

ORIEN Members are some of the nation's leading cancer institutions that recognize collaboration and access to data are the keys to cancer discovery. There are currently 19 Cancer Center members working together to leverage multiple data sources and match patients to targeted treatments. To view the current member list and learn more about their research and impact, visit oriencancer.org.

SOURCE M2Gen