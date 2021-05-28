M3AAWG Announces Agenda for 52nd General Meeting

SAN FRANCISCO, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Messaging, Malware and Mobile Anti-Abuse Working Group (M3AAWG), the largest global industry association working against online exploitation, will host its 52nd General Meeting virtually from June 7-10, 2021. The event hosts over 200 member companies, including Google, Verizon, Comcast, AT&T and Microsoft, as well as key industry experts.

M3AAWG's 52nd General Meeting will bring together leaders from internet service providers, email service providers, social networking companies, software and hardware vendors to discuss tactics and strategies to combat evolving cyber threats and online abuse. Sessions explore evolving DDoS attacks during the pandemic, using computer vision to detect malicious images, AMP in email and more.

In the event's keynote fireside chat, "Policy, Power and Place in the Digital Future," M3AAWG Senior Advisor Simon McGarr and Senator Alice-Mary Higgins, leader of the Civil Engagement Group in Seanad Éireann (Senate of Ireland), will discuss how public representatives protect and progress democratic principles and empowerment in the digital sphere. They'll also highlight the evolving role of representatives, legislators and regulators in challenging commercial complacency, driving innovation and helping to shape the shared online landscape, as well as GDPR and emerging areas of legislative and regulatory interest internationally.

"Identifying and mitigating attacks and bad actors is a core part of any cybersecurity expert's job, but providing a forum for businesses to share knowledge and explore new ideas is crucial to disseminating information and advancing the industry broadly. This is M3AAWG's core goal," said Amy Cadagin, Executive Director of M3AAWG. "Even while we're still connecting remotely, M3AAWG members, from technical experts to policy makers, are more dedicated than ever to continuing dialouge around emerging threats in order to better protect customers, communities and citizens across the world."

Members can view the full agenda on the M3AAWG site. The meeting will be held via online video conferencing on June 7-10, 2021. For more information, please visit www.m3aawg.org or follow M3AAWG on Twitter (@M3AAWG), LinkedIn or Facebook.

About the Messaging, Malware and Mobile Anti-Abuse Working Group (M3AAWG)

The Messaging, Malware and Mobile Anti-Abuse Working Group (M3AAWG) is where the industry comes together to work against bots, malware, spam, viruses, denial-of-service attacks and other online exploitation. M3AAWG (www.m3aawg.org) members represent more than one billion mailboxes from some of the largest network operators worldwide. It leverages the depth and experience of its global membership to tackle abuse on existing networks and new emerging services through technology, collaboration, and public policy. It also works to educate global policy makers on the technical and operational issues related to online abuse and messaging. Headquartered in San Francisco, Calif., M3AAWG is driven by market needs and supported by major network operators and messaging providers.

