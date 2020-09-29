M8 Pharmaceuticals announces strategic partnership with Janssen for selected CNS Portfolio in Mexico

The portfolio includes market leading established brands, indicated for the treatment of various diseases of the central nervous system. The marketing of the products by m8 commences in September of 2020.

The strong and diverse portfolio includes: CONCERTA®, HALDOL®, HALDOL® DECANOAS, REMINYL®, SIBELIUM®, RISPERDAL®, RISPERDAL CONSTA® and TOPAMAX®.

According to IQVIA, the market size of Latin America's pharmaceutical industry is projected to grow from $55 billion in 2018 to $76 billion in 2023 with a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 7%. Brazil and Mexico are the two largest countries in Latin America, accounting for 63% of the region's pharmaceutical market, and reaching a +10.3% and 7.3% respectively growth rate from 2019 to 2020 Q1. Also worthy of mention is that CNS products occupy a considerable portion of the pharmaceutical market in Latin America, accounting for $5.3 billion in 2019.

This strategic partnership reinforces m8 Pharmaceuticals position as a market leader in the CNS space in Latin America, continuing to work together with its network of global strategic partners to bring innovative treatments and greater access to patients in the region.

"We are committed to serving patients and doctors by supporting greater access to well-established market-leading brands in the Mexican market" said Joel Barlan, m8's CEO.

About M8 PHARMACEUTICALS

m8 (formerly moksha8) is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on licensing, marketing and distributing innovative and established therapeutics in the two largest Latin America markets: Brazil and Mexico. m8 is a Montreux Equity Partners portfolio company. Montreux Equity Partners is a private investment firm focused on making growth capital investments in the leading companies of tomorrow. Its portfolio companies address the most compelling trends in global health. The firm is currently investing out of its sixth fund.

