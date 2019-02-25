M800 and MMDSmart Partner for Enterprise SMS

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MMDSmart and M800 today announced at the Mobile World Congress being held at the Fira congress Center in Barcelona that they will partner to bring smart enterprise messaging to businesses in the APAC region. Smart messaging, which was pioneered by MMDSmart, is an enterprise messaging solution which uses dedicated algorithms and machine learning to optimize for better conversion results for both promotional and transactional messages.

SMS messaging, which is used by big brands as well as small and medium sized enterprises, has proven to be more effective than email, in app notifications, and other methods for organizations of all sizes to communicate with their customers. According to a report released in 2017, the global spend for A2P (Application to Person) messages which are sent from a web application, browser or CRM software, is expected to reach USD 70 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of around 4%.

Mobile messaging is widely used in industries such as financial services, brand marketing, retail and travel to engage their customer bases. Recent surveys also show that consumers continue to view SMS as a more trusted and convenient means for them to receive notifications and promotional offers with brands and businesses that they are interested in maintaining ongoing contact.

With the smart messaging platform, organizations send SMS campaigns which have been optimized increasing their conversion success and achieving their KPIs. With access to many routing options, via M800 and MMDSmart's carrier business, the platform identifies the singular with the highest conversion rate. The proprietary conversion API, computes real time conversion data, analyzes all the components of the campaign, and recalibrates the campaign to achieve the targeted results.

M800, based in Hong Kong, provides a wide range of enterprise communication solutions to its customers. The smart enterprise messaging solution will become the primary A2P solution that it offers to its customers. Peter CHAN, CEO and Founder of M800 said today, "We are happy that we are able to partner with MMDSmart on this opportunity to bring smart messaging to our existing customers as well as to new customers in the APAC region."

"In a little more than a year, our smart messaging platform has brought unprecedented success for companies all over the globe who are using it for real time notifications and marketing messaging. Our customers report increased conversion of as much as 40% from previous campaigns. Our vision to change the A2P model is being adopted in the industry as evidenced by a company like M800 partnering with us as our sales channel in the APAC region," remarked Arie Frenklakh CEO of MMDSmart.

Companies interested in seeing a demo of M800 smart messaging product are invited to visit M800 booth at Hall 8.1 – Digital Planet Stand 8.1E51 in GSMA's Mobile World Congress taking place this week from February 25 – 28, 2019 at the Fira de Barcelona in Barcelona, Spain.

About M800

M800 is a leading global CPaaS provider which is recognized for offering reliable communication solutions through its globally distributed network infrastructure. Providing the highest security and reliability in the industry, the award-winning company offers carrier-grade communication solutions for enterprise and businesses. These include communication SDKs for Internet of Things (IoT) and apps, an integrated communication platform for customer service (liveConnect), and a white-label communication app for businesses looking to improve their internal and external communication securely. The company has over 500 enterprise clients globally, across different industries including Fortune 500 companies.

About MMDSmart

Founded in 2007, MMDSmart Ltd, the smart messaging pioneer, provides smart communications solutions to organizations of all sizes. Its offering includes voice, fax and chat solutions. Its unique enterprise SMS platform MessageWhiz, is the first results driven enterprise messaging solution that significantly enhances any organization's customer communications and marketing activities. With headquarters in Tel Aviv, regional offices in London, Hong Kong and Kiev, and a development center in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, it is focused on providing the highest quality communications solutions to its partners and clients, which include many tier 1 companies from more than 100 countries. As it expands its global scope, its initial mission and commitment remains the same; MMDSmart - Connect. Engage. Smile.

