M&A Healthcare Advisors (MAHA) Announces Launch of Boutique Merger & Acquisition Advisory Firm Focused on Healthcare

CALABASAS, Calif., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- M&A Healthcare Advisors (MAHA), a national merger and acquisition (M&A) advisory group, is proud to announce the launch of a new boutique M&A advisory firm. Focused on serving the healthcare industry, MAHA specializes in sell-side representation, M&A consulting, and expert valuation services to help lower-middle market clients sell or merge their healthcare business.

MAHA was founded by three merger and acquisition experts with a combined 20 years of experience in guiding clients to successful outcomes. Their core purpose is to provide comprehensive, efficient, and committed transactional support for emerging or established, lower-middle market healthcare businesses. Unlike large institutions, small to midsize healthcare businesses have limited access to qualified seller representation. MAHA is an attentive advisory firm with a depth of experience in every phase of the sale process. They understand the magnitude of care their clients provide and strive to deliver the same level of care to their clients by relentlessly advocating for their best interests and meticulously managing all aspects of the M&A process.

MAHA's launch of a healthcare-focused firm comes at a crucial time for the healthcare industry. As the country continues to reopen and rebuild the post-pandemic economy, the demand for M&A representation is more important than ever, especially for lower-middle market healthcare businesses who are sometimes overlooked. As larger healthcare providers pursue M&A to increase their market share and to diversify their services, the lower-middle market providers that have felt the pandemic take a toll on their operations will pursue M&A to sell their company or find a partner to gain access to clinical, strategic, and financial resources.

MAHA has the solution for these healthcare providers and aims to be the industry leader by providing exceptional service in three distinct ways:

Seller Representation – We position our clients' businesses for maximum value, maintain their leverage throughout the sale process, and protect their best interests. Merger and Acquisition Consultation - We provide sell-side or buy-side hourly consultation services to help clients prepare for a sale, review Letters of Intent and purchase agreements, financial guidance, negotiations, partnership restructuring, and work with our clients' legal and accounting teams. Expert Valuation & Witness Testimony – We provide detailed business assessments and data from market research, transaction comparisons, financial analysis, and expert testimony.

"This is an exciting step for our team, and we are very thankful for what we've been able to accomplish with our clients and the relationships we've built over the years. We now look forward to the challenge of growing our new firm, expanding our service offerings, and continuing the work of ensuring our clients get the best support out there." says Mike Moran, Partner and Executive Advisor of M&A Healthcare Advisors.

"Our experience offers clients in the lower-middle market access to institutional level transactional support that is typically only provided to clients with much larger businesses." says Andre Ulloa, Partner and Executive Advisor of M&A Healthcare Advisors.

The M&A Healthcare Advisors executive team continues to transform the M&A experience for lower-middle market healthcare business owners by providing highly accessible, transparent and experience driven seller-representation services throughout the entire sale process.

For more information about the founders of M&A Healthcare Advisors and their services, please visit www.MAHealthcareAdvisors.com.

Meet the Founders of M&A Healthcare Advisors

The Founders and Executive Team at M&A Healthcare Advisors (MAHA) consist of Mike Moran, Andre Ulloa, and Mark Thomas. With over 50 healthcare transactions in the past four years, they have successfully sold companies in a variety of healthcare segments including Hospice, Home Health, Home Care, Behavioral Health, Autism, I/DD, Medical Staffing, LongTerm Care Facilities, Physical Therapy, and all types of Pharmacy.

