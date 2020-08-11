M.A. Silva USA has promoted Gustavo Beltran as the newest Sales Manager and Ryan Riewerts as National Sales Manager

SANTA ROSA, Calif., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- M.A. Silva USA, the leading manufacturer of premium corks, glass and packaging in North America, is pleased to announce the promotion of Gustavo Beltran to Sales Manager and Ryan Riewerts to National Sales Manager.

Gustavo has worked at M.A. Silva USA for 8 years in various management roles. With his previous experience, his understanding of the customer's needs and the product portfolio is superb. His new duties include managing and oversight of the sales organization and developing business growth initiatives across all segments of the business.

Ryan Riewerts has been with M.A. Silva USA since 2014, originally as an Account Manager and most recently as the Business Development Manager. As his role now expands his geographic territory, Ryan will support customers and the sales team with additional duties such as key account development, technical training and sales coaching.

"Gus and Ryan are integral parts of the sales organization here at M.A. Silva. With their dedication and motivation towards the team and their thorough understanding of the business and customers, it is exciting for us to utilize their full capabilities in the sales organization," states Mike Bartlett, GM at M.A. Silva USA.

M.A. Silva USA strives to encourage the growth from existing employees and is excited for the promotion of these two sales members.

Gustavo can be contacted via e-mail at [email protected] or by phone at 707.293.2704.

Ryan can be contacted via email at [email protected] or by phone at 707.236.2250.

About M. A. Silva USA: Based in Sonoma County, California, M. A. Silva USA is a leading manufacturer of premium natural corks, glass and packaging for North American markets. Its quality-assurance program ensures unmatched visual, mechanical and sensory characteristics of its products.

The company operates on solar power and is committed to sustainability and eco-friendly operations. M. A. Silva earned both the Sonoma Green Business Program and ClimateSmart™ certifications and received the Excellence Award for Sustainable Manufacturing by Trade Monthly Magazine.

M.A. Silva USA has received multiple national and international awards for their SARA® Advanced cork sterilization technology.

For more information, visit www.masilva.com or call 707.636.2530.

