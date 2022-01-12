MAA Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Release, Conference Call

GERMANTOWN, Tenn., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MAA (NYSE: MAA) announced today that the company expects to release its fourth quarter and full year 2021 results on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, after market close, and will hold its fourth quarter and full year 2021 conference call on Thursday, February 3, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time. During the conference call, company officers will review fourth quarter and full year performance as well as initial full year 2022 guidance and conduct a question-and-answer period.

The conference call-in number is (877) 830-2598 (Domestic) or +1 (785) 424-1877 (International). The Conference ID is MAA. A replay of the conference call will be available from February 3, 2022 through February 17, 2022 by dialing (800) 723-2156 (Domestic) or +1 (402) 220-2660 (International).

A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible through the "For Investors" page of the company's website at www.maac.com, and an audio archive of the call will be available on the Company's website following the call's conclusion.

About MAA

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering strong, full-cycle investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. For further details, please refer to www.maac.com or contact Investor Relations at [email protected].

