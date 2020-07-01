MAA Announces Date of Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release, Conference Call

GERMANTOWN, Tenn., July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MAA (NYSE: MAA) announced today that the company expects to release its second quarter 2020 results on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 after market close and will hold its second quarter conference call on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time. During the conference call, company officers will review second quarter performance and conduct a question-and-answer period.

The conference call-in number is (877) 830-2596 (Domestic) or +1 (785) 424-1743 (International). The Conference ID is MAA. A replay of the conference call will be available from July 30, 2020 through August 13, 2020 by dialing (800) 283-4605 (Domestic) or +1 (402) 220-0874 (International).

A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible through the "For Investors" page of the company's website at www.maac.com, and an audio archive of the call will be available on the Company's website following the call's conclusion.

About MAA

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering strong, full-cycle investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. For further details, please refer to www.maac.com or contact Investor Relations at [email protected].

