Maag Earns Supply Contract for New Chinese Polycarbonate Plant

OBERGLATT, Switzerland, Sept. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Maag, part of Dover (NYSE :DOV ), and a leading worldwide manufacturer of gear pumps, pelletizing and filtration systems, is pleased and proud to announce it has finalized a contract with Hainan Huasheng New Material Technology Co. Ltd. to supply pumps, pelletizing systems and screen changers for its new polycarbonate-production facility.

When completed in 2020, the facility will be capable of producing up to 260 kilotons per annum (573 million pounds per year) of polycarbonate, which is used worldwide as a base compound in the manufacture of electronic, automotive, aircraft, railway and security components, construction materials, and data-storage devices. This new plant will be located in the Hainan Dongfang Industrial Park in Hainan Province in southern China.

Maag was chosen by Hainan Huasheng to outfit its new production facility because since the 1980s, Maag has built a reputation as a provider of dependable, durable, safe and efficient equipment and systems that are used in the production of polycarbonate. In fact, today upwards of 90% of the globally produced polycarbonate is done so with the assistance of Maag equipment.

Maag gear pumps are ideal for use in polycarbonate manufacturing because they possess the operational reliability that is required in 24/7 production cycles. Maag pumps are available in an extensive range of materials of construction, which allows them to be configured to meet the user's unique operational requirements. Product quality is guaranteed through the pump's stable discharge rates and low tolerance deviations, which result in overall process stability.

Maag has been a world leader in developing and supplying pelletizing systems to the polycarbonate market for many years, and currently has more than 200 production lines in operation, some of which feature a pelletizing system that can produce up to 14 tons (28,000 pounds) of polycarbonate per hour. The performance and reputation of Maag Automatik's pelletizing systems are also strengthened by their symmetry with the Gala and Scheer pelletizing brands, which have also been market leaders for many decades.

Designed for use in upstream and downstream extrusion and filtration processes, Maag is the only manufacturer to offer arch-type screen changers that are available as standard equipment on pressure-adaptive sealing systems. This capability ensures that the screen changeover can be completed without any costly interruption in production schedules.

For more information on Maag's complete portfolio of pumps, pelletizing systems and screen changers, or any of its other products, please visit maag.com.

About Maag:

Maag is the worldwide leading manufacturer of gear pumps, pelletizing systems, filtration systems and pulverizers for demanding applications in the plastics, chemical, petrochemical and food industries. Maag develops, manufactures and distributes innovative, customized solutions for complete pump and pelletizing systems – with the expertise based on its long-term industrial tradition since 1910.

Maag is known around the globe as a pioneer and technology leader in the development and manufacture of gear pumps and complete system solutions tailored to customer needs. The company has for decades been renowned for the quality and innovative technology of its pelletizing solutions. Gala Industries, as well as Reduction Engineering Scheer, recently joined the Maag family and extend the product portfolio with pulverizers and additional pelletizing systems.

Maag manufactures in Switzerland, Germany, Italy, USA and China, with additional sales offices in France, Singapore, Taiwan, Malaysia, India, Thailand and Brazil, and employs more than 1,000 staff. It is represented in the markets with its brands "Maag Pump & Filtration Systems," "Automatik Scheer Strand Pelletizers," "Gala Automatik Underwater Pelletizers," and "Reduction Pulverizing Systems." Maag, a Dover company, is a business unit of Dover Fluids.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services through three operating segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of 26,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

