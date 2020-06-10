MAAG Groups extrex6 Enables Efficient Nonwoven Face Mask Production

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MAAG Group, part of Dover (NYSE: DOV), today announced that several key customers in Germany and China are using the MAAG Group's extrex6 TM pressure booster melt pump to produce bonded nonwoven fabrics for face masks that protect against COVID-19.

The low compression gearing of the new extrex6 pump is unique to the market and allows transfer, pressure-boosting and dosing applications at high pressure and with low shear stress. When producing nonwovens, this results in a 10% higher specific flow volume and 25% better wear resistance and sealing capability of the drive shaft seal relative to other pump solutions. The cooling surface of the seal is double that of conventional pump designs, while the temperature rise through the pump is 40% less. In addition, the pulsations at the melt pump discharge are minimized. Combined, this leads to 12% more energy saved than comparable melt pumps in the market.

"There is a big demand for high-quality filter material all over the world, and we are ramping up production to ensure the first MAAG® pump units are shipped within eight weeks after receiving a customer inquiry. With this important contribution, we are supporting the care of hospital staff who are exposed to special dangers in the daily fight against COVID-19, with appropriate personal protective equipment," said Ueli Thuerig, President of MAAG Group.

The installation of the extrex6 allows fabric specialists to meet high-quality demands while producing the material cost-effectively. In addition, the gear pump makes the processing of thermoplastic polymers more efficient. Other advantages of the extrex6 include its virtually maintenance-free design, reliability of the gear pump and high accuracy.

In addition to the pressure booster melt pump, the MAAG Groups extrex product portfolio offers high flexibility in terms of compounding and extrusion application, pump materials and accessories. All components are manufactured in-house.

About MAAG Group:

MAAG Group is a broadly diversified global solutions provider with integrated and customizable systems in process technology for the polymer, chemical, petrochemical, pharmaceutical and food industries. Its Pump & Filtration Systems, Pelletizing Systems, Pulverizing Systems and Recycling Systems divisions consolidate the many years of experience and in-depth know-how of the AUTOMATIK, ETTLINGER, GALA, MAAG, REDUCTION and SCHEER product brands. MAAG Group currently employs over 1,000 people at production sites in Switzerland, Germany, Italy, the USA and China. Additional sales and service centers in France, Singapore, Taiwan, Malaysia, India, Thailand and Brazil ensure close attention to customers' needs. For more information, please visit www.maag.com.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of approximately 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

