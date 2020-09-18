maaiiconnect Enhances Data Security and Protection Capabilities to Empower Organisations with Secure and Compliant Customer Relationships

HONG KONG, Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading customer engagement and team collaboration platform, maaiiconnect, empowers organisations to build secure and compliant customer relationships with new security features. Two-factor Authentication, Advanced Password Policies, Access Controls, Data Retention and more have strengthened maaiiconnect's state-of-the-art security capabilities.

Security is top of mind for most organisations and consumers, and increasing in importance considerably. In the first half of 2020, the number of data breaches and security incidents has already doubled that of 2019[1]. New Zealand has been targeted by over 3,000 cyberattacks in 6 months which has caused the national stock exchange to go offline for several days[2], WeChat and TikTok came under scrutiny by the US government over security concerns[3], 130 of the most popular Twitter Accounts were hacked[4], and 500,000 Zoom passwords were stolen from the platform and sold online[5].

Since its launch, maaiiconnect has aimed to revolutionise global communications with a secure hybrid cloud, omnichannel platform that combines telecom and digital channels for organisations of all sizes and sectors. Leading the way, maaiiconnect has further enhanced its security capabilities with new features to facilitate organisations to build the backbone of their security strategy:

Access Controls

Set advanced password policies for staff to automatically require a change of password, limit the use of similar passwords, lock staff out after a specified number of failed logins, set Blocklists and Allowlists for traffic, and require Two-factor Authentication.

'Organisation Structure' has been launched as a unique feature of maaiiconnect wherein organisations can build a full organisational structure which not only acts as a cross-departmental/office/team contact list, but an additional layer of security. Admins can set or create access and permission levels for data and features on maaiiconnect.

Activity Tracking

Track staff activity records for a comprehensive overview of changes made to the system or suspicious activity.

Industry Compliance

Data retention solutions, regarding the storage, backup, and transit of customer data to client designated servers, can be tailored for compliance to different industry standards. These organisations now also have access to generate encryption keys within maaiiconnect for high levels of encryption security. Industry compliance can be custom built to suit different industry standards worldwide.

maaiiconnect is a flexible and scalable solution to support organisations of all sizes sectors in their digital transformation journey. Your customers and partners trust their communication data in your hands. maaiiconnect is the tool that leads the way in enabling organisations to transform their customer experiences across touchpoints, and build strong customer relationships, with advanced security capabilities.

Don't lose customers due to data-breaches or being forced offline. Protect your future by securing it today with maaiiconnect.

Talk to one of our experts about a secure solution for your unique challenges, or experience maaiiconnect ESSENTIALS PLAN for free now to enjoy an array of digital engagement features for elevating your customer experience in the next normal.

Learn more at www.maaiiconnect.com.

About maaiiconnect

maaiiconnect provides businesses with an all-in-one solution for customer engagement and internal collaboration. Leveraging an innovative multi-dimensional convergence model, maaiiconnect seamlessly unifies telecom and digital communication channels, such as PSTN, VoIP, websites, apps, and social networks. It is device agnostic, empowering employees to be more productive, as well as providing companies a platform to deliver a suite of multimedia experience to their customers anytime, anywhere, on any device. Learn more at www.maaiiconnect.com.

