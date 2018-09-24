MABAS Division 22 First to Share Data Across All 9 Of Their Illinois Fire Departments

ALSIP, Ill., Sept. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Fire Chief Thomas Styczynski, President of the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System (MABAS) District 22, proudly announces the MABAS Divisions commitment to standardizing the collection and distribution of pre-planning data through the adoption of the FlowMSP Pre-Planning Platform.

Chief Styczynski explains, "MABAS 22 has a history of close cooperation and using the FlowMSP Pre-planning Platform is a significant improvement in the divisions ability to easily collect critical structure data and to distribute this data to our Mutual Aid Partners."

Faster Data Capture Reduces Costs for All Communities

By implementing this software across the 9 departments, MABAS Division 22 will dramatically increase the efficiency of their fire-fighting services while decreasing the individual investment of each department. Departments typically spend over three hours pre-planning the commercial structures in their communities, which keeps firefighters and residents safe, while decreasing insurance premiums for the community . With the FlowMSP Pre-planning Software, firefighters can pre-plan structures in under 15 minutes, and share the information with each fire department that could offer mutual aid assistance.

Standardizing Data Capture and Distribution

With FlowMSP, data can be captured, accessed and shared in real-time before and during an incident in a standardized way across departments. Flow offers 4 simple steps to pre-plan structures. By standardizing these processes, the mutual response strategies lowers the risk to firefighters injury and increases the operational efficiency for responding units outside their service areas.

Extending Commitment to Training, Equipment and Mutual Aid

The FlowMSP Platform enables departments to appropriately train on large structures in their community with accurate information. Now, with the Flow's Mutual Aid Data Sharing (MADS) technology enabled, these 10 departments can cross-train in their neighboring departments as well. "We are excited to have MABAS 22 as our first MABAS division to roll out the FlowMSP pre-planning platform. It shows the divisions commitment to innovation and cooperation. These departments will be smarter, safer, and more prepared to respond to their neighboring communities," says Jason Marvel, CEO FlowMS.

About FlowMSP

We keep firefighters safe and reduce community costs by decreasing the time and effort it takes to pre-plan and by providing accurate, actionable intelligence at the moment firefighters need it.

Visit www.flowmsp.com or call 815-579-6535.

SOURCE FlowMSP; MABAS Fire Division 22

