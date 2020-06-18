Mabl Cited as a Strong Performer in Global Continuous Testing By Independent Research Firm

BOSTON, June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mabl , the intelligent test automation company with a platform built for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), today announced that it has been designated a "Strong Performer" in the " The Forrester Wave™: Continuous Functional Test Automation Suites, Q2 2020 "1.

In the report, the authors write, "The ultimate goal of mabl is to offload the testing burden during development. Mabl offers a unified platform that makes it easy to automate. The approach does not require specialized technical skills and is one of the few platforms that could get broad developer support, even though the automation creation targets technical and business testing personas. In fact, in an open environment, developers can leverage the tool if they want to extend, customize, or create new tests within their preferred integrated development environment (IDE) and triage easily through both."

Additionally, the company announced the closing of $6 million in additional funding, led by Amplify Partners , one of the company's original investors. This new investment comes on the heels of a breakout 2019 where the company demonstrated triple-digit growth in customer adoption and revenue , and strong product momentum . Mabl has raised $36 million to date.

"When Amplify initially invested in mabl, I was a strong believer in the founding team and in removing one of the primary inhibitors to DevOps," said Sunil Dhaliwal, general partner at Amplify Partners. "That conviction has only strengthened over the past three years. Mabl's traction, particularly in the enterprise, highlights that this market is ready for a SaaS leader, and mabl is well positioned to secure that leadership spot for the DevOps era."

Mabl is the only SaaS solution that tightly integrates automated end-to-end testing into the entire development lifecycle. This unified platform makes it easy to create, execute, and maintain auto-healing, reliable tests. Customers like Arch Insurance are benefiting from the mabl platform to accelerate development, improve team efficiency and enhance the quality of its software applications.

"With mabl, we can accomplish in a few hours what it used to take two weeks of testing to do," said Gary Gann, VP of Software Development at Arch Insurance. "The platform is increasing the velocity of the sprint teams so that we're delivering more product with a higher level of quality, and providing a lot more value to the business. I wish we'd found mabl even earlier than we did."

Dan Belcher, mabl co-founder, said: "We've reached a tipping point where Enterprises are broadly recognizing the productivity and innovation that they can unlock by replacing complex test frameworks and cloud-based script runners with intelligent testing specifically built for DevOps. We're removing that complexity and making effective automated testing accessible throughout the modern development lifecycle. We believe our position in the Forrester Wave reflects the success our customers are enjoying, and the additional capital from Amplify will help us accelerate our growth."

About Mabl

Mabl is the intelligent test automation company that empowers software development teams to create a culture of quality by tightly integrating automated end-to-end testing into the entire CI/CD development lifecycle. Mabl users benefit from a unified platform for easily creating, executing, and maintaining auto-healing, reliable tests that result in faster delivery of high quality applications. That's why customer-centric brands like Johnson Controls, Molina Healthcare, jetBlue, Dollar Shave Club, Charles Schwab and many other enterprises rely on mabl for testing their business critical apps. For more information or to try mabl today, visit https://www.mabl.com .

Media Contact:

Katie Staveley

[email protected]



__________________________________

1 Forrester. The Forrester Wave™: Continuous Functional Test Automation Suites, Q2 2020. Lo Giudice, Diego; Mines, Christopher; Caldwell, Julia; Sjoblom, Sara; and Hartig, Kara. 18 June 2020.

SOURCE mabl Inc.

Related Links

https://www.mabl.com

