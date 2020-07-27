Mabry to join Renasant as Chief Financial Officer

"Jim Mabry brings a wealth of talents and expertise to our company," said Renasant President and CEO, Mitch Waycaster. "He worked closely with us as we grew the company in the early 2000s, and his financial experience, knowledge of our markets and familiarity with our company, makes him a great addition to the Renasant family. We're excited to add Jim to our already strong leadership team and look forward to his contributions to our company as we continue to grow throughout the southeast." Waycaster further stated, "We also look forward to Kevin Chapman expanding his role and strategic leadership as Chief Operating Officer. Under his leadership since his appointment as our Chief Operating Officer, the company has made great strides in refining and enhancing our internal and customer-facing experiences."

With more than 35 years of experience in the financial services industry, Mabry brings a wealth of banking knowledge to Renasant. Mabry formerly served as an EVP with South State Corporation and prior to that role he served as managing director leading M&A, strategic advisory and capital markets services for banking companies with Keefe, Bruyette and Woods, a Stifel Company. He began his career with KBW in New York in 1983. Mabry received his Bachelor of Arts from UNC Charlotte and MBA from UNC Kenan-Flagler.

"As a growing $15 billion financial services company, we believe Jim is the right person to help us continue to successfully navigate the environment and execute on our strategic plan," said Renasant EVP and COO, Kevin Chapman. "Jim brings great leadership, an extensive background and a passion for mentoring to head Renasant's talented finance team."

ABOUT RENASANT CORPORATION:

Renasant Corporation is the parent of Renasant Bank, a 116-year-old financial services institution. Renasant has assets of approximately $14.9 billion and operates 200 banking, mortgage, and wealth management offices in Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama, Florida and Georgia. Renasant was recognized as one of Forbes' Best Banks in the World for 2020.

