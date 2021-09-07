Mac Arthur Park Tower Serves Seniors, Saves Water

Utilizing Internet of Things (IoT) technology, the toilet sensors provide real-time feedback of leakage that can amount to 5,000 gallons per day per toilet of water waste. Research has shown that 20% of all toilets leak. "Considering the number of units at Mac Arthur Park Tower, we'll help them save millions of gallons of water annually," commented Dave Duckwitz, CEO of Sensor Industries.

"This project demonstrates the power of partnership and that water connects us all."

In light of drought conditions and the imperative for improved water resilience in California, this water conservation project came together through unique private-public partnerships orchestrated by the Pacific Institute and Bonneville Environmental Foundation (BEF), two nonprofit organizations.

The project was funded by members of the California Water Action Collaborative, including Target, Procter & Gamble, Coca-Cola, BlueTriton Brands and Google.

"This project demonstrates the power of partnership and that water connects us all," commented P&G Global Water Stewardship Leader Shannon Quinn. "When we use water more efficiently in cities, we can conserve both water and energy, applying these solutions to communities most in need. Multiple companies coming together can increase the pace of conserving water and energy at scale."

"We are excited to be involved in this great project. In collaboration with the other members of the California Water Action Collaborative, we see the importance of working together to achieve a shared goal for the greater good," said Jon Radtke, Water Sustainability Program Director for The Coca-Cola Company's North America Operating Unit.

Additionally, the Pacific Institute helped secure rebates from Metropolitan Water District (MWD) and Los Angeles District of Water and Power (LADWP) to provide additional funding. Sensor Industries was introduced to the project via their implementation partner Bottom Line Utility Solutions, Inc. (BLUS).

The success of Mac Arthur Park Tower has already segued three additional housing projects, spearheaded by BEF and the Pacific Institute, using Sensor Industries' leak detection technology.

About Sensor Industries

Sensor Industries (SI) is a leading IoT company providing water/energy conversation and operational efficiency to owners and residents of multi-unit commercial properties. SI's proprietary Mesh wireless network powers a vast network of sensors that monitor and report on a wide array of environmental conditions to improve building systems performance and conserve/reduce waste on a massive scale. For more information about SI, visit sensorindustries.com.

