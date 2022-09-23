Macadamia Milk Market Size to Grow by USD 1.39 billion, Vendors to Deploy Organic and Inorganic Growth Strategies - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The macadamia milk market is fragmented. Vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The market has various small and large vendors. The prominent vendors compete based on factors such as price, quality, innovation, service, packaging, brand image, distribution, and promotion. Significant investments are required in the research and development of macadamia milk. Hence, small vendors are partnering with large players. which is highly beneficial for the growth of the global macadamia milk market during the forecast

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Macadamia Milk Market 2022-2026

The macadamia milk market size is expected to grow by USD 1.39 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.92% during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to factors such as the rising cases of lactose intolerance and allergies associated with soy, hazelnut, and almond milk. However, the availability of substitutes can hamper the growth of the market during the next few years.

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global macadamia milk market as a part of the global packaged foods and meats market under the global food products segment of the global food, beverage, and tobacco market. The global packaged foods and meats products market covers manufacturers or food processing vendors that are involved in food processing to eliminate microorganisms and extend shelf life. The growth of the global packaged foods and meats market will be driven by factors such as health benefits associated with intake of minimally processed food, increasing demand for processed vegetables, strong distribution network, private label marketplace, increased offerings of packaged food under the halal category, the increasing popularity of superfruits, and rise in online sales. However, factors such as the threat from unorganized players and intense competition among vendors, lack of awareness of the difference between minimally and heavily processed vegetables, stringent food safety regulations, and increasing food allergy among consumers are challenging the growth of the market.

Major Macadamia Milk Companies

Buderim Ginger

Camellia Plc

Dr Paulos Kona Coffee and Macadamia Nut Farms

and Macadamia Nut Farms GOLDEN MACADAMIAS (PTY) LTD.

Hamakua Macadamia Nut Co.

Health and Plant Protein Group Ltd.

Kenya Nut Co.

macamilk

MacFarms LLC

Makua Coffee Co.

Marquis

Mauna Loa Macadamia Nut Corp.

Mayo Macs

Milkadamia

MWT Foods

Nambucca Macnuts Pty Ltd.

Superior Nut Co. Inc.

T M Ward Coffee Inc.

WONDAREE MACADAMIA NUTS

Ivory Macadamias

Macadamia Milk Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Conventional - size and forecast 2021-2026

Organic - size and forecast 2021-2026

Macadamia Milk Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

Macadamia Milk Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.92% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.39 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.9 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Buderim Ginger, Camellia Plc, Dr Paulos Kona Coffee and Macadamia Nut Farms, GOLDEN MACADAMIAS (PTY) LTD., Hamakua Macadamia Nut Co., Health and Plant Protein Group Ltd., Kenya Nut Co., macamilk, MacFarms LLC, Makua Coffee Co., Marquis, Mauna Loa Macadamia Nut Corp., Mayo Macs, Milkadamia, MWT Foods, Nambucca Macnuts Pty Ltd., Superior Nut Co. Inc., T M Ward Coffee Inc., WONDAREE MACADAMIA NUTS, and Ivory Macadamias Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Staples Market Reports

Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 74: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

