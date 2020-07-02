Macadamia Nut Market Size Worth $2.36 Billion by 2027 | CAGR: 9.2%: Grand View Research, Inc

SAN FRANCISCO, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global macadamia nut market size is expected to reach USD 2.36 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2020 to 2027. Growing importance of on-the-go snacking options among millennials as a result of new product launches by companies and increasing awareness regarding healthy diet are expected to have a positive impact on the industry growth. Furthermore, growing popularity of tree nut as sources of dietary fiber, which helps the individuals in ensuring proper weight management, is expected to expand the market scope in the near future.

Over the past few years, manufacturers have been launching new products in order to gain a competitive edge in the market. For instance, in October 2019, Royal Hawaiian Orchards launched a salted roasted variety of macadamia nut. The product was launched in Honda Center and The Rinks' ice-skating centers and is especially targeted towards Anaheim Ducks' hockey fans. The company considers the product to evolve as a viable mid-game snack. These are rice in protein and are available around the stadium in convenient packages and various flavors. The company is known to have partnered with Anaheim Ducks. The company is taking up strategies to leverage the fact that macadamia nut make a heart healthy snack among its consumers. These products can also be found in Sierra Nevada Draught House and Wine Club.

Key suggestions from the report:

Based on processing, the conventional segment accounted for the largest share of 80.0% in 2019. The product dominates the market as it was among the first powder variants to be introduced in the market and it enjoys the first mover advantage

The organic processing segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 10.2% from 2020 to 2027. The surge in the product demand is mostly due to increasing awareness regarding the benefits pertaining to organic food

Raw products led the market and accounted for more than 50.0% share of the global revenue in 2019. These are widely used in the food and beverage, cosmetic, and pharmaceutical industries

Coated products are expected to register the fastest CAGR of 10.2% from 2020 to 2027. The variety has been evolving as a popular confectionary among people of all ages, especially children.

The consumption of these products is also expected to witness growth owing to health benefits associated with it. In July 2017, Food and Drug Administration declared macadamia nut heart healthy. Furthermore, China has evolved as one of the major producers of the nut. According to the discussions held in China International Tree Nut Conference 2018, China is poised to become the largest producer of these nut by 2022. The chairman of Sino-Australian Agricultural Technology Development Company predicted that by 2022, China is expected to produce 190,000 tons of macadamia, which is around half the global production.

Grand View Research has segmented the global macadamia nut market on the basis of processing, product, distribution channel, and region:

Macadamia Nut Processing Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Organic



Conventional

Macadamia Nut Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Raw



Roasted



Coated

Macadamia Nut Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Online



Offline

Macadamia Nut Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.



Europe



Germany



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





Australia





South Korea



Rest of the World



Brazil

List of Key Players of Macadamia Nut Market:

Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards, L.P.



Buderim Group Limited



Hamakua Macadamia Nut Company



Mac's Nut Co. of Hawaii



North Shore Macadamia Nut Company



Superior Nut Company, Inc.



Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Company



Makua Coffee



T.M. WARD COFFEE COMPANY

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.