Macadamian Partners with The Royal and The Perley and Rideau Veterans' Health Centres, to deploy a digital COVID-19 staff screening solution

OTTAWA, Ontario, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As healthcare providers continue to fight to prevent the spread of infection of COVID-19, a key challenge being faced is the ability to navigate and manage changing regulatory and occupational safety issues with paper-based screening processes. Preventing outbreaks is top of mind for organizations like The Royal Ottawa and The Perley and Rideau Veterans' Health Centre.

"With the introduction of this new screening solution, staff are empowered to closely monitor their personal health in support of our concerted efforts to stop community spread of this virus," says Akos Hoffer, CEO, The Perley and Rideau Veterans' Health Centre. "By streamlining the screening process, staff have more time to focus on the provision of outstanding care for our community of more than 650 seniors."

Macadamian HealthCheck enables organizations to collect employee responses to symptoms and exposure risk surveys with a mobile app prior to entering a facility or worksite.

"In this unprecedented time The Royal's culture of innovation and collaboration has allowed us to adapt and provide the care our community needs in the safest way possible," says Joanne Bezzubetz, President and CEO of The Royal. "The implementation of an innovative digital screening solution allows our screening to remain highly effective while improving efficiency and, most importantly, keeping our environment safe for our clients and staff."

Leveraging Macadamian's HealthConnect™ application development platform as a service and UX design services, the team at Macadamian collaborated with the Royal Ottawa Mental Health Center and The Perley and Rideau Veterans' Health Centre to deliver an occupational health and safety screening solution that staff can complete in less than 15 seconds while capturing data for reporting and analytics. These implementations build on the recent deployment of a similar solution developed in partnership with Bruyère Continuing Care last month.

"Now, more than ever, as restrictions start to ease, it's important to protect the vulnerable in our communities. Macadamian is proud to be able to deliver a solution that is quick to implement and that can be customized to reflect evolving regulatory requirements," said Fred Boulanger, CEO of Macadamian.

As governments look to open and restart the economy, the COVID-19 staff screening solution will go a long way in assisting healthcare service providers, long-term care centers, and businesses in preventing the spread of the disease.

About Macadamian

We design and develop digital and connected experiences to improve healthcare. Macadamian is a full-service software design and development consulting firm that provides a complete range of product strategy, user experience design and research, and software engineering services.

Media Contact: Vani Edwardson, Vice President of Marketing

Email [email protected] | Phone +1-819-772-0300 ext 287

About The Perley and Rideau Veterans' Health Centre

As a vibrant seniors' village, the Perley Rideau is one of Ontario's largest and most innovative long-term care homes. The village includes 450 long-term care and short-stay beds, 139 independent-living apartments and a growing number of clinical, therapeutic and recreational services. The Perley Rideau has earned a reputation for providing top-quality care, as recognized by Accreditation Canada's – Exemplary Status and as a Best Practice Spotlight Organization of the Registered Nurses Association of Ontario. The Perley Rideau's facilities, expertise, programs and population make it the ideal host for the first Centre of Excellence in Frailty- Informed Care.

Media Contact: Jay Innes, Director of Communications

Email: [email protected] | Phone 613-526-7170, ext. 2207; C: 613-608-3497

About The Royal

The Royal is one of Canada's foremost mental health care, teaching and research hospitals. Our mandate is simple: to help more people living with mental illness and addiction into recovery faster. We combine our specialized mental health care, advocacy, research, and education to transform the lives of people living with complex and treatment-resistant mental illness.

Media Contact: Karen Monaghan, Director of Communications

Email: [email protected] | Phone: (613) 722-6521 ext 6449

