Macadamian Recognized in Think Tank ConCeplus' Healthcare Movers 2019 Report on digital transformation in healthcare

GATINEAU, Quebec, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Macadamian was recognized as a market leader in an international cross-sector competitive assessment of Pharma, Biotech, Medtech, and ICT companies. The report looked at companies that embarked on disruptive digitalization strategies in healthcare in Canada, Switzerland, and Austria. The rankings are based on the degree of innovative, viable business models, the use of next-level technologies, and the integration and use of clinical trial, EHR, device, and wearables data.

According to the comparative Healthcare Movers 2019 Report, "...the Top 100 HCM firms - comprising 30 Canadian, 6 Swiss and 3 Austrian firms - set a leap-frogging pace for shaping the digital transformation landscape, scoring on average very high in Data Acquisition Strength, Next Level Technologies, and Business Model Agility. Such firms already claim a distinct future competitive edge based on embracing digitalization in their core offerings."

With over 15 years of experience in healthcare, Macadamian is uniquely positioned to help clients architect the future of healthcare. Macadamian simplifies and streamlines the product development process by developing custom digital health applications on Macadamian HealthConnect. The platform as a service supports the development of healthcare applications that are compliant with Canadian, US, and European data privacy and security compliance requirements. It enables interoperability with a wide range of connected devices and health data platforms to help deliver clinicians and patients real-time connected insights to improve health outcomes.

"Improving patient experience, population health management and reducing the cost of care must be at the core of driving market disruption whilst leveraging new technologies and business models." - Frédéric Boulanger, CEO of Macadamian.

Visit Macadamian at Medica Messe Düsseldorf, Düsseldorf, Germany, November 18 - 21, 2019 in the Connected Healthcare Forum, Hall 13 D45.

Navigating the Design & Development of AI-Driven Digital Health Applications. Wednesday, November 20th , 11:45 – 12:00 h | AI, Big Data & IoT

, 11:45 – 12:00 h | AI, Big Data & IoT Panel Discussion: Raise your voice! How Voice Tech Puts Patients in the Center. Monday, November 18th , 11:00 – 12:00 h | Patient-Centric Care & Digital Therapeutics. MEDICA Health IT Forum (MHIF) | Hall 13 E82

For information regarding the "Healthcare Movers Report 2019-Canada Report - An international cross-sectoral competitiveness analysis between stakeholders of the Canadian, Austrian and Swiss life sciences industries", contact Mr. Beatus Hofrichter, ConCeplus Gmbh bhofrichter@conceplus.com or Mr. Micheal Schindale, Trade Commissioner Services (TCS) Canadian Embassy, Berne, Switzerland.

