MacBook, Surface, Chromebook & Gaming Laptop Black Friday Deals (2019): The Best Apple, Microsoft, HP, Lenovo & Acer Laptop Deals Compared by Retail Fuse
Check out the top laptop deals for Black Friday 2019, featuring HP OMEN gaming laptop, Apple MacBook, Microsoft Surface & Lenovo & Acer Chromebook sales
Nov 27, 2019, 05:30 ET
BOSTON, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The best laptop Black Friday 2019 deals are shown below, including price-drops and deals on Microsoft Surface laptops, Apple MacBooks, HP OMEN gaming laptops, and Chromebooks from Lenovo and Acer.
Best Laptop deals:
- Save up to $400 on top-rated gaming laptops at HP.com - experience the convenience of power and portability with HP's OMEN series featuring an Intel Core processor and discrete graphics
- Save up to 62% off on HP laptops, desktops, monitors and tablets at HP.com - including sales on the top-rated Spectre x360 convertible laptop, Omen gaming series, HP Envy, Pavilion & Chromebooks
- Save up to 50% off on Dell desktops, laptops, monitors and gaming PCs at the Dell.com Black Friday Sneak Peek Sale - sale ends 11/18
- Save up to $500 on select Surface laptops and computers at the Microsoft Store early Black Friday sale - most deals are available on 11/28
- Save up to 61% off on a wide range of laptops at Amazon - find deals on laptops for gaming, school, work, travel or high performance with offers on top-rated brands like Apple, HP, Lenovo, Acer and Microsoft
- Save up to 55% on a wide range of Apple, Lenovo, Acer, Samsung and Microsoft Surface laptops at Walmart.com
- Save up to $150 on Lenovo laptops at Walmart - deals available on Lenovo ideapads & gaming laptops
- Save up to $839 on Apple MacBook, MacBook Air & MacBook Pro laptops at Amazon - check live prices on top-rated 2019 Apple MacBook models
- Save up to $80 on HP Chromebooks at HP.com - Chromebooks include access to 2 years of 100GB storage on Google Drive
- Save up to 36% off on Microsoft Surface computers, laptops and PCs at Amazon - check deals available on top rated models including the Surface Pro 6, Pro 7 and Pro X, the Surface Go, the Surface book 2 and Surface laptop 3
- Get up to 40% off Predator gaming laptops at Acer.com - deals also available on laptops, desktops & monitors
Black Friday sales are time limited. We recommend checking Amazon's Black Friday deals page and Walmart's Black Friday home page for their full range of live deals. Retail Fuse earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Global revenue generated by laptops has been decreasing since 2010 because of the falling of the average price of gaming, business and other laptops, according to Statista. This trend may be bad for laptop manufacturers and retailers like Apple, HP, and Lenovo, Amazon and Walmart, but it is definitely a good sign for consumers. Laptops like the MacBook from Apple or the Surface from Microsoft may be priced less compared to their predecessors when they were launched.
What kinds of deals can shoppers find on Black Friday? In 2018 the average Black Friday discount on toys was 31%, as retailers fought to capture Toys R Us consumers (Adobe Digital Insights).
As more shoppers shift towards making online purchases during Black Friday, top retailers have started to offer their best deals on their websites. Last year, a study by Deloitte reported that half of all surveyed shoppers favored online shopping over retail outlets (with only 36% answering otherwise).
About Retail Fuse: Retail Fuse reports the latest retail news.
SOURCE Retail Fuse
