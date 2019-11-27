MacBook, Surface, Chromebook & Gaming Laptop Black Friday Deals (2019): The Best Apple, Microsoft, HP, Lenovo & Acer Laptop Deals Compared by Retail Fuse

BOSTON, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The best laptop Black Friday 2019 deals are shown below, including price-drops and deals on Microsoft Surface laptops, Apple MacBooks, HP OMEN gaming laptops, and Chromebooks from Lenovo and Acer.

Best Laptop deals:

Black Friday sales are time limited. We recommend checking Amazon's Black Friday deals page and Walmart's Black Friday home page for their full range of live deals. Retail Fuse earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Global revenue generated by laptops has been decreasing since 2010 because of the falling of the average price of gaming, business and other laptops, according to Statista. This trend may be bad for laptop manufacturers and retailers like Apple, HP, and Lenovo, Amazon and Walmart, but it is definitely a good sign for consumers. Laptops like the MacBook from Apple or the Surface from Microsoft may be priced less compared to their predecessors when they were launched.

What kinds of deals can shoppers find on Black Friday? In 2018 the average Black Friday discount on toys was 31%, as retailers fought to capture Toys R Us consumers (Adobe Digital Insights).

As more shoppers shift towards making online purchases during Black Friday, top retailers have started to offer their best deals on their websites. Last year, a study by Deloitte reported that half of all surveyed shoppers favored online shopping over retail outlets (with only 36% answering otherwise).

About Retail Fuse: Retail Fuse reports the latest retail news. As an Amazon Associate Retail Fuse earns from qualifying purchases.

SOURCE Retail Fuse