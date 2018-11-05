Macedonian Cannabis Operation Standardizes on Heliospectra LED Grow Light Solutions

GOTHENBURG, Sweden and SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Heliospectra AB (publ) (OTCQB: HLSPY, FIRSTNORTH: HELIO), a world leader in intelligent lighting technology for greenhouse and controlled plant growth environments, announces a new order from F&M 2017 DOO. The company is starting a new state-of-the-art medicinal cannabis facility in Macedonia, and has chosen to standardize on Heliospectra's solutions to fully automate their lighting environment and provide highest quality pharmaceutical products. The order is for Heliospectra's fully adjustable spectrum ELIXIA LED grow lights and HelioCORE™ light control software. The order value is SEK 2.4 million (€ 250,300).

"The Heliospectra solution allows us to automate our light environment while providing us with a proven solution to control yields and most importantly deliver consistent, pharmaceutical-grade products to our customers with each harvest cycle," said Fatmir Merkaj, Owner F&M 2017 DOO.

"The ability to control and automate the LED light and spectra in real-time and at each point of the plant growth cycle ensures that our customers grow the healthiest plants and trichome-rich flowers possible," said Ali Ahmadian, CEO Heliospectra AB. "F&M recognizes the immediate impact that our HelioCORE software and the data-driven lighting controls will create for yield performance and facility operations as they expand their operations in Macedonia."

Heliospectra's ELIXIA LED grow lights create clear business benefits for cultivation teams and researchers around the world. The fully adjustable spectrum LED lighting solution will be combined with Heliospectra's helioCORE light control software, to ensure that indoor crops receive perfect light 365 days a year. HelioCORE offers advanced controls and flexible light intensities to apply customized lighting schedules with real-time monitoring across the plant growth cycle. The integrated solution improves the quality of plants and accelerates harvest and production cycles while providing consistent and standardized returns.

The order will be delivered and visible in the accounts for Q4 2018.

