Macerich Debuts New Luxury At Scottsdale Fashion Square

PHOENIX, Dec. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Macerich (NYSE: MAC), one of the nation's leading owners, operators and developers of one-of-a-kind retail properties in top markets, today detailed the successful debut this holiday season of the new luxury wing at Scottsdale Fashion Square.

In line with the region's positive economic momentum, Scottsdale Fashion Square has seized the opportunity to perfect its luxury offerings, embarking on a multi-year expansion and renovation project to elevate the customer experience by drawing more exclusive, first-to-market retail names to Arizona.

Shoppers now are experiencing the first results of Macerich's commitment to enhancing luxury at Scottsdale Fashion Square, including new stores, high-end furnishings and finishes, new Swarovski-inspired light column in the Crystal Court, and a range of desirable amenities. The new luxury wing, anchored by Neiman Marcus and Dillard's, also features a new grand entrance, providing a sense of arrival evoked by a striking, two-story glass entry flanked by destination restaurants.

"Our store experienced a tremendous customer response to the opening of the new luxury wing at Scottsdale Fashion Square, which continues to be an outstanding platform for luxury brands like ours," said James Keller, General Manager, Salvatore Ferragamo. "The polished, new design elements, stunning new entrance and added luxury amenities are just right for our shoppers."

Last week, Macerich announced that the experience-forward and updated Scottsdale Fashion Square also will be the first permanent location for Wonderspaces, the breakthrough concept that partners with artists from around the world to bring artwork to new audiences. Located in a 16,000 square-foot inline space, Wonderspaces plans to present three, ticketed art shows a year at the property, starting in early 2019.

In January, national coworking company Industrious will open a premium shared workspace at Scottsdale Fashion Square. Bringing all-day energy and a built-in set of attractive consumers, Industrious operates exceptional, perk-filled work spaces for top companies and successful entrepreneurs.

"Macerich has a long and productive history of consistently investing in our top properties, including Scottsdale Fashion Square, where we are reimagining the real estate to ensure it remains an essential destination for world-class retailers and brands, and of course the region's discerning shoppers," said Doug Healey, Executive Vice President, Leasing, Macerich. "In Arizona, Scottsdale Fashion Square is already the region's undisputed luxury leader. As we elevate the experience and draw even more of the most coveted retail names, this exceptional property will continue to attract shoppers seeking the most inspired collection of luxury brands and experiences."

Major new exclusive-to-market retailers announced in 2018 are:

Saint Laurent – A luxury, prêt-à-porter retailer with boutiques in Paris , Beverly Hills and other major luxury centers around the world

Spurred by Macerich's investments in upping the luxury quotient at Scottsdale Fashion Square, these current top brands are evolving by recommitting, expanding and renovating their retail presence at the property:

Louis Vuitton – The French luxury house famed for signature leather goods, accessories and more recently remodeled its flagship location at Scottsdale Fashion Square

Macerich is also proud to introduce brand new, high-end restaurants that soon will call Scottsdale Fashion Square home:

Nobu – Arizona's first location for this upscale, international restaurant sensation

– first location for this upscale, international restaurant sensation Ocean 44 – A new seafood restaurant from the team behind Steak 44 and Dominick's Steakhouse, who are also founders of Mastro's Steakhouse and Mastro's Ocean Club

– A new seafood restaurant from the team behind Steak 44 and Dominick's Steakhouse, who are also founders of Mastro's Steakhouse and Mastro's Ocean Club Toca Madera – A concept from West Hollywood that showcases local ingredients and bold flavors

– A concept from that showcases local ingredients and bold flavors Farmhouse – Nathan Peitso , second-generation farmer of Kenter Canyon Farms, announced the opening of his new restaurant serving "seed-to-plate" cuisine

– , second-generation farmer of Kenter Canyon Farms, announced the opening of his new restaurant serving "seed-to-plate" cuisine Zinqué – The iconic culinary hangout from Venice, CA , will bring its all-day coffee and wine bar selections to Scottsdale Fashion Square

"It's clear the world's finest luxury retailers, restaurants and brands are choosing to be part of the enhanced luxury destination we are creating at Scottsdale Fashion Square," said Kim Choukalas, Vice President, Leasing, Macerich. "Exclusive boutiques, sophisticated amenities and delightful experiences are all part of the new luxury wing."

Scottsdale Fashion Square has evolved incrementally as the retail industry – and the market – have changed since the property's earliest days in the 1960s when it was a small open-air center anchored by Goldwater's department store. Highlights of many key changes over the years include building a two-story retail bridge to connect two separate retail properties into one that became an enclosed mall environment including a new Dillard's department store; adding Arizona's only Neiman Marcus; adding Arizona's first Nordstrom and a number of other upscale retailers with an expansion across Camelback Road; the arrival of Macy's to replace Sears; the addition of DICK's Sporting Goods and the relocation/expansion of Harkins Camelview Theatres; among other important updates.

Future phases in the ongoing redevelopment of Scottsdale Fashion Square will include high-end residential units, class A office space and a hotel/hospitality center on a seven-acre parcel immediately north of the mall, which reaches from Goldwater Boulevard to Scottsdale Road.

About Macerich

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States.

Macerich currently owns 52 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 48 regional shopping centers. Macerich specializes in successful retail properties in many of the country's most attractive, densely populated markets with significant presence in the Pacific Rim, Arizona, Chicago and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

A recognized leader in sustainability, Macerich has earned Nareit's prestigious "Leader in the Light" award every year from 2014-2018. For the fourth straight year in 2018 Macerich achieved the #1 GRESB ranking in the North American Retail Sector, among many other environmental accomplishments. Additional information about Macerich can be obtained from the Company's website at www.macerich.com

