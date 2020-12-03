Macerich Earns Bureau Veritas SafeGuard™ Certification For Key Retail Properties

NEW YORK, and SANTA MONICA, Calif., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Macerich (NYSE: MAC), one of the nation's leading owners, operators and developers of one-of-a-kind retail properties in top markets, today announced the Company has earned Bureau Veritas SafeGuard™ Hygiene Excellence and Safety Certification for key properties.

This high-profile certification designates a facility has met stringent requirements to minimize the on-site risk of virus spread and is adhering to best-in-class hygiene and safety protocols.

"At Macerich, we've put people's well-being first, so everyone can feel confident at our market-leading retail properties – this holiday season and always," said Olivia Bartel Leigh, Executive Vice President, Portfolio Operations and People, Macerich. "We're pleased that our properties meet the high bar for hygiene and safety as measured by the Bureau Veritas SafeGuard™ Hygiene Excellence and Safety Certification, and think this seal of approval can help make a difference for people as they choose where and how to shop."

Shelly Orel, President – Certification, Audit & Assurance, Bureau Veritas North America, commented: "Bureau Veritas is proud to certify Macerich and award the Bureau Veritas SafeGuardTM Hygiene Excellence and Safety Certification across their retail properties. We commend Macerich for continuing to put safety first – and implementing the industry's highest hygiene and health standards to protect their employees, retailers and shoppers."

All 11 Macerich centers that applied for the certification to date have successfully earned this meaningful hygiene and safety award. Importantly, all 47 Macerich regional shopping centers have implemented the same set of rigorous hygiene and health protocols.

The 11 Macerich centers are:

Arrowhead Towne Center (AZ)

Fashion Fair (CA)

Fashion Outlets of Chicago (IL)

(IL) Kings Plaza (NY)

Lakewood Center (CA)

Los Cerritos Center (CA)

Queens Center (NY)

Stonewood Center (CA)

Tysons Corner Center (VA)

Vintage Faire Mall (CA)

Washington Square (OR)

A skilled operator with decades of experience, Macerich adheres to high operating standards and now has new protocols in place to meet today's needs. These include intensified cleaning and sanitizing, plus the use of electrostatic sprayers; providing masks at all properties as needed and requiring mask-wearing at all properties in compliance with state and local requirements; social distance queuing, path of travel, security, deliveries, and furniture placement per industry best practices and CDC recommendations. Macerich properties now also feature enhanced, high-quality HVAC systems with hospital-grade filtration.

The independent third-party certification process by Bureau Veritas includes:

Detailed review of safety guides and protocols to achieve hygiene and safety excellence using industry best practices, local laws and requirements, and leading medical expertise

Best-in-class digital solutions to conduct audits of Macerich's properties to ensure compliance of hygiene protocols and operational requirements

Administration of the Bureau Veritas SafeGuardTM Hygiene Excellence and Safety Label upon achieving a successful audit which demonstrates each property is in compliance, providing an extra layer of assurance to the general public, employees and retailers

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas is a world-leading provider in testing, inspection and certification. Created in 1828, the Group has more than 75,000 employees located in more than 1,500 offices and laboratories around the globe. Bureau Veritas helps its clients to improve their performance by offering services and innovative solutions in order to ensure that their assets, products, infrastructure and processes meet standards and regulations in terms of quality, health and safety, environmental protection and social responsibility.

Bureau Veritas is listed on Euronext Paris and belongs to the Next 20 index.

Compartment A, ISIN code FR 0006174348, stock symbol: BVI.

For more information, visit www.bvna.com

About Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT), which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States.

Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers. Macerich specializes in successful retail properties in many of the country's most attractive, densely populated markets with significant presence on the West Coast and in Arizona, Chicago and the New York Metro to Washington, DC corridor. A recognized leader in sustainability, Macerich has achieved the #1 GRESB ranking in the North American Retail Sector for five straight years, 2015-2019. Additional information about Macerich can be obtained from the Company's website at www.macerich.com .

