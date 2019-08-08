Macerich Names Will Voegele to New Position of Chief Development Officer

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Macerich (NYSE:MAC), one of the nation's leading owners, operators and developers of exceptional retail properties in top markets, today announced the appointment of Will Voegele to the new position of Executive Vice President, Chief Development Officer.

Voegele's responsibilities will include overseeing and facilitating all aspects of mixed-use and master planned project development, assessing opportunities across the portfolio for multi-use potential and driving the creative design process that conceives and realizes exceptional place-making environments where consumers want to live, work, stay and play. He will report to Macerich's President Ed Coppola.

As a 35-year veteran of the shopping center industry, Voegele brings to Macerich a broad base of experience managing large-scale retail and mixed-use developments as well as renovation and re-development of commercial and retail assets. Recent projects include Ballston Quarter, Arlington, VA, Short Pump Town Center renovation, Richmond, VA, and Station Square, Pittsburgh, PA.

A visionary and passionate development executive, Voegele has extensive experience in the conception, master planning and execution of complex mixed-use developments incorporating retail, entertainment, office, hotel and residential uses; securing complicated entitlements; structuring public-private partnerships; and overall development oversight to ensure adherence to project goals and return on investment objectives.

Previously, Voegele served as Senior Vice President, Mixed-Use Development for Brookfield Properties and Senior Vice President, Commercial Development for Forest City Realty Trust.

"As we seize opportunities to add even more value to our high-quality portfolio of A-level properties in attractive, largely urban markets – including recapturing well-placed Sears boxes – we are very pleased to welcome Will Voegele to our senior executive team," said Coppola. "He brings us significant mixed-use development leadership, which we will certainly tap for exciting projects across the country."

About Macerich

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States.

Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers. Macerich specializes in successful retail properties in many of the country's most attractive, densely populated markets with significant presence in the West Coast, Arizona, Chicago, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor. A recognized leader in sustainability, Macerich has earned Nareit's prestigious "Leader in the Light" award every year from 2014-2018. For the fourth straight year in 2018 Macerich achieved the #1 GRESB ranking in the North American Retail Sector, among many other environmental accomplishments. Additional information about Macerich can be obtained from the Company's website at www.macerich.com.

