Macerich Schedules Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release And Conference Call

WHAT: Macerich (NYSE: MAC) Schedules Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release

WHEN: Earnings Results will be released before market open on Thursday, February 11, 2021. Management will hold a conference call at 10:00 am Pacific Time (1:00 pm Eastern Time) on that same day to discuss quarterly results.

WHERE: Interested parties can listen to a live webcast of the call on the Macerich website at www.macerich.com (Investors Section).

Dial-In Number: Toll Free 1-866-248-8441 or International (toll) 1-323-289-6576

Conference ID # 4872902.

REBROADCAST: A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the live webcast in the Investors Section of the Company's website at www.macerich.com.

In addition, an audio replay of the earnings conference call will be available by telephone until Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 11:59 pm Eastern Time at toll free 1-844-512-2921, or International (toll) 1-412-317-6671, PIN # 4872902.

About Macerich: Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT), which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States.

Macerich currently owns 50 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers. Macerich specializes in successful retail properties in many of the country's most attractive, densely populated markets with significant presence on the West Coast and in Arizona, Chicago and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor. A recognized leader in sustainability, Macerich has earned CDP A List status for five years and achieved the GRESB Green Star rating in the North American Retail Sector for six consecutive years, 2015-2020. Additional information about Macerich can be obtained from the Company's website at www.macerich.com

