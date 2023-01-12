Macerich Schedules Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT: Macerich (NYSE: MAC) Schedules Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release

WHEN: Earnings Results will be released before market open on Tuesday, February 7, 2022. Management will hold a conference call at 10:00 am Pacific Time (1:00 pm Eastern Time) on that same day to discuss quarterly results.

WHERE: Interested parties can listen to a live webcast of the call on the Macerich website at www.macerich.com (Investors Section).

Dial-In Number: Toll Free 1-877-423-9813 or 1-201-689-8573 Conference ID #13735304

REBROADCAST: A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the live webcast in the Investors Section of the Company's website at www.macerich.com. In addition, an audio replay of the earnings conference call will be available by telephone until Tuesday, February 21, 2023, 11:59 PM Eastern Time at toll free 1-844-512-2921, or International (toll) 1-412-317-6671, PIN # 13735304.

About Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, D.C. corridor. Developing and managing properties that serve as community cornerstones, Macerich currently owns 48 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 44 regional town centers. Macerich is firmly dedicated to advancing environmental goals, social good and sound corporate governance. A recognized leader in sustainability, Macerich has achieved a #1 GRESB ranking for the North American retail sector for eight years (2015-2022). For more information, please visit www.Macerich.com.

Macerich uses, and intends to continue to use, its Investor Relations website, which can be found at investing.macerich.com, as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Additional information about Macerich can be found through social media platforms such as LinkedIn. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures, including NOI and FFO, to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in the earnings release and supplemental filed on Form 8-K with the SEC, which are posted on the Investor Relations website at investing.macerich.com.

MAC-I

SOURCE Macerich