Macerich To Present At The Bank Of America Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Macerich (NYSE:MAC) announced today that it will present in the BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference to be held virtually September 21-23, 2021. Tom O'Hern, Chief Executive Officer and Director, Scott Kingsmore, Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, and Doug Healey, Senior Executive Vice President Leasing, will participate in a live roundtable discussion Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at approximately 12:00 pm EST.

The Company's presentation will be webcast live in audio-only and available on the Company's website at www.Macerich.com under the Investors section. This discussion will be archived and available for replay through December 22, 2021.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT), which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development, and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States.

Macerich currently owns 50 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 46 regional shopping centers. Macerich specializes in successful retail properties in many of the country's most attractive, densely populated markets with significant presence on the West Coast, and in Arizona and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor. A recognized leader in sustainability, Macerich has achieved the #1 GRESB ranking in the North American Retail Sector for six straight years (2015 – 2020). Additional information about Macerich can be obtained from the Company's website at www.Macerich.com.

SOURCE Macerich Company

