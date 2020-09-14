MACH Alliance Welcomes Three Independent Experts to its Advisory Board

SAN FRANCISCO and NEW YORK and LONDON and AMSTERDAM and BERLIN, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the MACH Alliance, an independent not-for-profit organization dedicated to advocating for open, best-of-breed technology ecosystems for enterprises, is proud to announce that three well-respected technology leaders have joined their advisory board.

The board welcomes Niall Edwards , head of retail digital transformation at the LEGO Group, Giles Smith , Digital Director, at a well known luxury retailer and Jamie Hancox , founder of Commerce Future. All three support the mission and vision of the alliance and are excited to offer their expertise to help guide the organization's growth.

"Welcoming these independent leaders to our advisory council only weeks after launching the Alliance means a lot to the cause of untangling enterprise software and ensuring companies are comfortable with going best-of-breed. For them to advise us and to make their first-hand experience available to a wider audience directly and through the materials the MACH Alliance publishes, is incredibly important to the market", says Kelly Goetsch, co-founder and president of the MACH Alliance.

The three new members have all been intimately involved in transitioning enterprises to composable technology architecture and fully believe MACH ecosystems will drive the future of business. They are keen to allow other companies and technology transformation leaders to benefit from wealth of first-hand knowledge and insight they've gained from their experiences.

Niall Edwards says he embraces the opportunity, explaining, "It is so exciting to witness the formation of the MACH Alliance and the increasing industry realisation that building commerce and broader technology ecosystems from composable, decoupled and independent parts delivers exceptional benefits in time to market, flexibility and durability." In addition, he believes, "This new mindset, as much as the combination of technologies and architectural patterns, leads to increased value delivery from technology transformation and has certainly enabled a much more rapid and innovative digital product development process where it has been adopted."

Giles Smith is also pleased to take a seat on the board. "I am glad that my experience of going with the most modern tech setup can now help other companies through the MACH Alliance. Building composable microservices, using headless and API first principles enables retailers to respond much faster to new innovations."

Smith feels now is the perfect time for the MACH Alliance. "If things change or something emerges that is far and above what is in-house, companies want to be able to adopt it without the barriers of the past. For the last ten years, unstitching technologies has been too big an effort and cost. MACH is now table stakes for an retailers survival let alone succeed "

James Hancox says, "I am delighted to offer my experience as an independent, operating in both the technology vendor and digital business communities. My own day-to-day experiences of understanding the challenges, ambitions and requirements of digital brands means I hope to offer 'real world' feedback to the members of The Alliance, as the group works to place their customer's needs at the heart of the organisation." He adds, "The inevitable and significant shift towards low code/composable "stacks" will need businesses to both understand the new world in detail and feel comfortable managing the transition – which will take a great deal of time and energy. I'm hoping The Alliance is truly able to make the journey easier and simpler for those who wish to embark."

