MACH Energy Billing Software Awarded 2019 Energy Manager Today Top Product

OAKLAND, Calif., May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year in a row, MACH Energy®, a leading provider of modern, mobile energy management and tenant billing software, earned Top Product of the Year Award by Energy Manager Today.

MACH continues to collaborate closely with buildings, facilities and energy managers to help them modernize their energy allocation/billing process. The MACH platform supports a variety of meter types and business processes and can integrate into customer's preferred work order management system and ENERGY STAR Portfolio Manager. The intuitive software also leverages a billing-grade tariff engine to enable significant time-savings, more accurate billing/allocations, and faster cost-recovery.

The award program recognizes the most innovative and successful commercial and industrial (C&I) products and projects in the energy space. An independent panel of industry experts judge the entries each year. Comments from judges included:

"Strong product based on productivity improvement and ability to simplify the tenant billing process."

"Improved tenant visibility into energy management provides strong case for usefulness via improved end-use efficiency."

"The customer satisfaction scores and benefit scope, including greater billing accuracy and meter flexibility, make this product a success. Staff productivity improvement also adds to this value proposition."

"We are excited to announce the 2019 EL & EMT Award winners and celebrate the winners' sustainability and energy management products," said Paul Nastu, President, Business Sector Media. "Every year we're amazed at the technology leaps bold vendors are taking to help C&I organizations reduce environmental impacts and energy use. This year's products have certainly raised the bar."

"Our product development and overall team take great pride in listening to customer feedback and developing easy-to-use ways to help clients improve a cumbersome process. We are pleased it is resonating as we recently added a full portfolio on the billing platform," said Jon Moeller, MACH CEO.

About MACH

MACH is modern energy management and sustainability software for commercial buildings. MACH's analytics and enterprise reporting tools help save building personnel and owners time and money and increase ENERGY STAR scores. MACH serves hundreds of millions of square feet. More at www.machenergy.com or https://www.machenergy.com/tenant-billing

About Business Sector Media

Business Sector Media, the publisher of Energy Manager Today and Environmental Leader, delivers industry-specific, business-to business news, research, and insights to decision-makers around the world.

