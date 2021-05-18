Mach1 Services, North Texas Voice and Speech, and Freelance Corporal Win Bunker Labs Pitch Competition

CHICAGO, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bunker Labs has announced the winners of its most recent Veterans in Residence Pitch Competition, which took place on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. The winners were:

First Place, $7,500 : Rick Narpaul , founder and CEO of Mach1 Services , an on-demand roadside assistance company with no membership fee based in San Antonio

: , founder and CEO of , an on-demand roadside assistance company with no membership fee based in Second Place, $3,000 : Leslie Wegner , founder of North Texas Voice and Speech , a speech pathology company based in Dallas

: , founder of , a speech pathology company based in Third Place, $2,000 : Brandon Childers , founder of Freelance Corporal , a gamified mobile financial literacy education service based in Los Angeles

Veterans in Residence , a partnership of WeWork and Bunker Labs, is a six-month, early-stage business incubator that provides veteran and military family member entrepreneurs with coworking space, community, a national business network, and resources to grow their business.

"What stood out about Mach1 Services' pitch is that the need for roadside assistance is something everyone can relate to, and they have the customer traction to prove it," said Blake Hogan, CEO of Bunker Labs.

The Veterans in Residence Pitch Competition is held twice per year, toward the end of each six-month cohort period. Visit: https://bunkerlabs.org/veterans-in-residence to learn more about the Veterans in Residence program.

About Bunker Labs:

Bunker Labs is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and a national network of veteran and military spouse entrepreneurs dedicated to helping the military-connected community start their own business. Bunker Labs is committed to seeing that every entrepreneur, including small business owners, in the military-connected community has the network, tools, and resources they need to start their own business. Learn more about Bunker Labs: www.bunkerlabs.org

About WeWork:

WeWork was founded in 2010 with the vision to create environments where people and companies come together and do their best work. Since opening our first location in New York City, we've grown into a global flexible space provider committed to delivering technology-driven flexible solutions, inspiring spaces, and unmatched community experiences. Today, we're constantly reimagining how the workplace can help everyone, from freelancers to Fortune 500s, be more motivated, productive, and connected.

