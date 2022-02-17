Mach7 Technologies recognized as a top performer in Best in KLAS 2022 Software & Services Report

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mach7 Technologies, a company specializing in innovative medical imaging and data management solutions for healthcare providers, was identified in the Best in KLAS 2022 Software & Services Report as a top performer by being rated as one of the top three vendors in overall performance for the Universal Viewer and Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) segments. Mach7 achieved an overall #2 position for the Universal Viewer market segment and #3 overall position for the VNA segment for the Imaging Systems/Imaging Software category.

KLAS Research is a company that seeks to provide accurate, honest, and impartial insights into the healthcare IT industry. Their published mission is to improve the world's healthcare through collaboration, insights, and transparency, and they are considered by many to be the US's predominant healthcare IT research firm. You can learn more about KLAS on their website, klasreasearch.com.

1The annual Best in KLAS report recognizes software and services companies that excel in helping healthcare professionals improve patient care. All rankings are a direct result of the feedback of thousands of providers over the last year. Solution Comparison scores and ratings were based on customer responses to numeric ratings questions and yes/no questions weighted equally.

Within the report, KLAS highlighted a notable performance by Mach7 in the Universal Viewer category; when asked, "Would you buy again?", 95% of customer respondents answered "Yes." Mach7 believes this result reflects its success in developing an innovative enterprise diagnostic viewer, known as eUnity, that effectively meets the needs of multiple roles in a healthcare organization.

Mach7's customers provided positive comments and input to KLAS, which helped to solidify Mach7's standing and position in the Best in KLAS report. Some examples include:

Director: "We just deployed a new module with eUnity, and it is beautiful and gorgeous. I love it. I would rate the integration well because we are expanding." August 2021

Analyst/Coordinator: "eUnity is the best viewer on the market that I have seen. I like the solution's ease of use and speed. It is an intuitive layout. The vendor has worked with radiologists to make the user interface as trimmed down as it needs to be while still providing the functionality they need. The vendor has a mature platform with a default viewer." June 2021

Manager: "Mach7 Vendor Neutral Archive is intuitive for administrators. It is very flexible with what it can do. There are so many different uses, so we aren't locked into an out-of-the-box foundational system. We can tweak the system and make it our own. The system is simple and intuitive for administrators to implement different workflows and manage data from one user interface." June 2021

Manager: "Mach7 Technologies is equally tactical and strategic. They had a vision, and they came into the VNA space when it was relatively new. Mach7 Technologies was very adaptable and listened to customers. The vendor tried to introduce whatever the customers were asking for and was very agile in providing customized solutions." June 2021

Based on the results of the report, Mach7 believes it is well-positioned for improved consideration, with increased attention being paid by healthcare provider decision-makers, healthcare IT consultants, and industry analysts.

Mike Lampron, CEO of Mach7, stated, "The Best in KLAS 2022 Report validates our customer-value strategy and confirms our commitment to customer satisfaction. We are very proud of our performance as scored by KLAS. We will continue to focus our efforts on offering innovative solutions that healthcare providers can use to optimize their efficiency and drive better patient outcomes. Decision-makers throughout our industry are taking notice and realizing Mach7's approach of offering uniquely independent Enterprise Diagnostic Viewing, Clinical Workflow, and Data Management solutions built on a future-proof technology is changing the game in the Enterprise Imaging market."

