Mach8, Takes Over Earthly Mist's Kratom Business and Opens Kratom Store in NW Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mach8 opened its doors to provide the natural opioid alternative painkiller Kratom to NW Oklahoma City and Moore, Oklahoma residents concerned about the growing opioid epidemic.

Geneva Robinson at the Hefner Rd and Rockwell location said, "The natives in southeast Asia have been using Kratom as an effective deterrent to opioid addiction, as a relaxing painkiller, to lower anxiety or depending on the strain, as a stimulant to work longer."

In the Scientific American article, Chemist Susruta Majumdar from the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, who is working on Kratom painkiller research was quoted saying, "The mitragynine molecules from kratom seem to activate mostly the 'good' [painkilling] systems, leaving behind the unwanted effects yet keeping pain relief."

According to American Society of Addiction Medicine, 20,101 people died in America in 2015 as a result of opioid painkiller overdoses. Robinson believes since Kratom can't be patented, that there's no government studies on it to test its effectiveness.

"We have people coming in, buying Kratom for withdrawals and/or as a painkiller and some that believe they would no longer be on Earth if they hadn't found us," said Lyndsey Wise at the Moore, OK location.

Mach8 is located at 6909 W Hefner Rd Ste B2 ½, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and 3537 N Shields Blvd #3B, Moore, OK. They provide pure, high-quality Kratom and other supplements as natural painkillers. Scientists are finding Kratom as a viable, safer alternative to opioid painkillers. To learn more, visit https://mach8.com/ and check out their blog or call NW OKC 405-470-1548 or Moore 405-378-2106.

