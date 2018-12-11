Machine Learning Chip Market by Chip Type, Technology, and Industry Vertical - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025

LONDON, Dec. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Machine Learning Chip Market by Chip Type (GPU, ASIC, FPGA, CPU, and Others), Technology (System-on-chip, System-in-package, Multi-chip module, and Others), and Industry Vertical (Media & Advertising, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail, Healthcare, Automotive & Transportation, and Others) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025



Machine learning is derived from the field of artificial intelligence (AI), which uses algorithm to find out natural patterns in data for the development of computers. This data is used to take better decisions and make predictions in applications, such as stock trading, medicals, machine load forecasting, and others. For instance, many media sites depend on machine learning technology for the best recommendations of songs and movies from millions of options. Furthermore, retail industries also use this technology to predict purchasing behavior of their customers. The machine learning technology is widely adopted for the applications, such as image processing, face detections, motion & object detections, and others. In addition, it can also be implemented in computation biology for tumor detection and DNA sequencing. Furthermore, machine learning can be used for prediction of maintenance in automotive, manufacturing, and aerospace industries.



The machine learning chip market has witnessed significant growth over the years, owing to increase in big data in various fields and rise in rate of deployments in the developing regions.



The global machine learning chip market is segmented based on chip type, industry vertical, technology, and geography. Based on chip type, the market is categorized into graphics processing unit (GPU), application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC), field-programmable gate array (FPGA), central processing unit (CPU), and others. Based on technology, the market is segmented as system-on-chip, system-in-package, multi-chip module, and others. Based on industry vertical, it is divided into media & advertising, BFSI, IT & telecom, retail, healthcare, automotive & transportation, and others.



Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The key players profiled in the report include AMD (Advanced Micro Devices), Google, Inc., Intel Corporation, NVIDIA, Baidu, Bitmain Technologies, Qualcomm, Amazon, Xilinx, Samsung.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



BY CHIP TYPE

GPU

ASIC

FPGA

CPU

Others



BY TECHNOLOGY

System-on-chip (SoC)

System-in-package (SIP)

Multi-chip module

Others



BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

Media & advertising

BFSI

IT & telecom

Retail

Healthcare

Automotive & transportation

Others



BY REGION

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa



KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED

AMD (Advanced Micro Devices)

Google, Inc.

Intel Corporation

NVIDIA

Baidu

Bitmain Technologies

Qualcomm

Amazon

Xilinx

Samsung



