Machine-Scale Data Protection Capabilities Launched in the AWS Marketplace

Ionic, in collaboration with AWS, helps customers fulfill their security and compliance commitments within the cloud security framework shared responsibility model . In this model, AWS is responsible for the security of the cloud. Customers are responsible for security in the cloud, and they are turning to Machina for data protection.

"AWS empowers customers with the flexibility and control necessary to build on the cloud with confidence," said Garth Fort, director, AWS Marketplace at Amazon Web Services, Inc., "AWS Marketplace allows customers to find, buy, and deploy software from partners like Ionic who provide solutions tailored for customers in heavily regulated industries."

"By leveraging the machine-scale data protection of Ionic, Accenture is able to more effectively address our clients' security, access control, and privacy challenges with tools that simplify and automate complex policy orchestration," said Harpreet Toor, technology and innovation strategy manager at Accenture.

"Customers want to move to the cloud with the assurance that they can uphold their side of the shared responsibility model," added Iulia Stefoi-Silver, director of business development at Ionic, "They need a machine-scale data protection solution that enables customer-managed trust, separating who stores the data from who secures the data."

Developers faced with securely migrating to the cloud leverage Machina to close their data security gaps. Sensitive data is not confined to a single application or source; it travels across an enterprise, through supply chains, and within customer requests. Because Machina spans traditional security silos, professionals can consolidate the administration of critical operations across their AWS and on-premises environments. The detailed records of all transactions captured by Machina satisfy audit teams, who must provide proof of regulatory and contract compliance.

AWS Marketplace listings for the Financial Services Industry are designed around common themes like managing risks and compliance. Machina supports the data management and security use case for providing a system of record to manage data access, enforce appropriate controls, and report on transactions for regulatory compliance. Since the AWS Marketplace provides an easy, friction-free purchasing path, organizations in other industries can take advantage of the same high-caliber data protection used by large financials.

Today's announcement builds on an existing relationship between AWS and Ionic. In recognition of the customer success and technical resources invested, Ionic holds Advanced Technology Partner and Public Sector Partner statuses within the AWS Partner Network (APN).

Ionic enables global businesses and government agencies to accelerate innovation by driving data protection across their organization, regardless of where they are in their journey to the cloud. Ionic Machina is the only enterprise-class data protection engine that delivers real-time data policy enforcement against a rich set of identity and data attributes backed by machine-scale key management, creating a system of record for unified and consistent execution.

With over two million licensed users in Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, and a growing grassroots developer community, the unique ecosystem relationships of Ionic dramatically accelerate cloud migration and multi-cloud deployments, creating value for enterprises in driving their overall security strategy. Learn more at ionic.com, or connect on LinkedIn or Twitter .

