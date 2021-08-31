Machine Tool Market in India 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with Bharat Fritz Werner Ltd. and DMG MORI Co. Ltd. | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports
Aug 31, 2021, 19:00 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, incremental growth of USD 1.9 billion is expected in the machine tool market in India during 2020-2024. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the machine tool market in India in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment.
Download Free Sample Report
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Bharat Fritz Werner Ltd., DMG MORI Co. Ltd., HMT Ltd., ITL Industries Ltd., Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd., Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd., Machine Tools India Ltd., Micromatic Machine Tools Pvt. Ltd., Okuma India Pvt. Ltd., and Tussor Machine Tools India Pvt. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The growth of the automotive industry and rising industrial automation in India will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Machine Tool Market in India 2020-2024: Segmentation
Machine Tool Market in India is segmented as below:
- Type
- Metal Cutting Machines
- Metal Forming Machines
- Technology
- CNC Machine Tools
- Conventional Machine Tools
Learn more about the factors assisting the growth of the market, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41589
Machine Tool Market in India 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the machine tool market in India provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Bharat Fritz Werner Ltd., DMG MORI Co. Ltd., HMT Ltd., ITL Industries Ltd., Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd., Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd., Machine Tools India Ltd., Micromatic Machine Tools Pvt. Ltd., Okuma India Pvt. Ltd., and Tussor Machine Tools India Pvt. Ltd.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Machine Tool Market in India size
- Machine Tool Market in India trends
- Machine Tool Market in India industry analysis
The adoption of 3D printing technology is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the availability of used machine tools will threaten the growth of the market.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the machine tool market in India is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Related Reports on Industrials Include:
Global CNC Machine Tools Market - Global CNC machine tools market is segmented by product (CNC lathe machines, CNC milling machines, and other CNC machines) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Machine Tools Market - Global machine tools market is segmented by end-user (automotive, industrial machinery, precision engineering, transportation, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Machine Tool Market in India 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist machine tool market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the machine tool market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the machine tool market in India
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of machine tool market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Technology
- Market segments
- Comparison by Technology placement
- CNC machine tools - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Conventional machine tools - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Technology
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type placement
- Metal cutting machines - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Metal forming machines - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
- Overview
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver - Demand led growth
- Volume driver - Supply led growth
- Volume driver - External factors
- Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver - Inflation
- Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Bharat Fritz Werner Ltd.
- DMG MORI Co. Ltd.
- HMT Ltd.
- ITL Industries Ltd.
- Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd.
- Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd.
- Machine Tools India Ltd.
- Micromatic Machine Tools, Pvt. Ltd.
- Okuma India Pvt. Ltd.
- Tussor Machine Tools India Pvt. Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/machine-tools-market-in-india-industry-analysis
Newsroom: https://newsroom.technavio.com/news/machine-toolmarket
SOURCE Technavio
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article