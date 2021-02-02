Machine Tools Market Size to Reach Revenues of around USD 122 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global machine tools market report.

The global machine tools market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% during the period 2020−2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

Automotive industry, industrial machinery, and metals industry were the major end-users of machine tools accounting for over 60% of the total market share in terms of consumption. The automotive sector is one of the major shareholders among end-user industries in the machine tools market and has witnessed the hardest hit due to COVID-19. The demand for automotive vehicles went down by more than 10% globally. Metal cutting tools dominated the market holding over 70% of the total market share both in terms of production and consumption in 2020. In 2020, APAC was the largest revenue contributor to the global machine tools market, accounting for a market share of over 46% by consumption value and 51% by production value in 2020. In APAC as well as globally, China accounted for a major share in the machine tools market. North America will continue its steady growth after 2021 during the forecast period. APAC will dominate the market and is expected to witness strong traction in demand for machine tools during the forecast period. CNC machines accounted for around 62% share in the global machine tools market and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 9% as compared to around 7% for non-CNC machines. International players are currently dominating the market. However, several regional and foreign players with small market shares also have a presence in the market. New companies are catching up with established vendors and are expected to erode the market share of established vendors during the forecast period. Since the market is shifting from conventional to long-term & cost-effective solutions, vendors can focus on the alignment of their product development with end-user-specific demand.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by tool type, technology, end-user, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 4 key vendors and 19 other vendors

Machine Tools Market – Segmentation

Metal cutting tools have a higher machine tools market share with over two-thirds of the sales contribution. The sales of these devices are high in critical industries, including aerospace, defense, automotive, and shipbuilding. They are also observing an application in non-electrical sectors, which have crucial components incorporated using high precision machine tools.

Owing to the rise in automation, shift toward digitalization, and the advent of industry 4.0, the demand for automated machine tools has witnessed significant growth in the last few years. Computer numerical control (CNC) machines hold over 60% of the market share and are expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period.

The machine tools market demand is expected to increase due to expansion and increased investments by private and public players in automotive, industrial equipment, metal industries in Europe , APAC, and North America . Thus, the demand for machine tools in various industrial applications is anticipated to grow.

Machine Tools Market by Tool Type

Metal Cutting

Machining Center



Lathe



Grinding Polishing



Laser, EDMs, and Other Tools



Others

Metal Forming

Bending & Forming



Pressing



Punching & Shearing



Others

Machine Tools Market by Technology

CNC

Metal Cutting

Metal Forming

Non-CNC

Metal Cutting

Metal Forming

Machine Tools Market by End-users

Automotive

Industrial Machinery

Metal industry

Electrical & Electronics

Medical Industry

Heavy Equipment

Aerospace & Defense

Marine & Offshoring

Others

Machine Tools Market – Dynamics

These regions require a technology leap in terms of manufacturing. Another evident trend from history is that countries that have attained a significant gain in GDP per capita over the span of a few decades are those that adopted structural shifts in the manufacturing & production sector, i.e., shifting over time from low technology sectors to high technology manufacturing. Japan and South Korea are key examples. In these economies, while low-tech industries typically dominate the low-income levels, offering large scale employment, productivity gains are majorly enabled by the high-tech industry, being majorly advocated by government and institutional reforms to escape the middle-income trap, which can substantially drive the market for machine tools in the coming years.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Emphasis on Industry 4.0

Rise in Investments

Growth in Machine Tools Consuming Industries

Rise in Infrastructure Development

Machine Tools Market – Geography

In 2020, APAC was the largest revenue contributor to the global machine tools market, accounting for a market share of over 46% by consumption value and around 51% by production value. In APAC as well as globally, China accounted for a major share in the machine tools market. This can be attributed to the increasing number of investments in fully automated industrial machinery and Y-O-Y growth in government spending toward defense aircraft and equipment in major economies across the region. In addition, since the Chinese market is significantly dependent on its manufacturing industries, the demand for machine tools is high. Rising investments in the industrial sector and the constant shift toward urbanization are major macro factors propelling the market during the forecast period.

Machine Tools Market by Geography

North America

US



Canada

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Italy



Spain



Switzerland

APAC

China



Japan



South Korea



India

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia



South Africa



Rest of Middle East

Major Vendors

Doosan

AMADA Group

Makino Milling Machine Co. Ltd.

JTEKT

Other Prominent Vendors

GF Machining Solutions

DMG Mori Seiki Co.

Komatsu

OKUMA Corporation

HYUNDAI WIA

Schuler AG

CHIRON Group SE

600 Group PLC

Falcon Machine Tools Co. Ltd.

MAG IAS GMBH

GROB-WERKE GmbH & Co. KG

Spinner Precision Machine-Tools

Haas Automation Inc.

Gleason Corporation

Dalian Machine Tool Group Corporation

Yamazaki Mazak Corporation

Electronica Hitech Machine Tools Pvt. Ltd.

Ace Micromatic Group

TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG

