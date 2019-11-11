Mack Auctions Truck to Benefit Camp Southern Ground's Veterans Program & Summer Camp

"Our goal is to provide experiences for children and veterans to recognize and magnify the unique gifts within themselves in order to positively impact others," said Mike Dobbs, CEO of Camp Southern Ground. "Our veterans have operated under the highest of callings to serve and protect the freedoms of the American people, and we are dedicated to care for them upon their return home."

Proceeds from the truck auction will go to fund continued expansion, scholarships for the children's summer camp and two veteran programs, Warrior Week and Warrior PATHH. Held at no cost to veterans, both programs start with an intensive, high-touch week at camp. The signature Warrior Week is a 12-month transition program that helps participants discover strengths, define purpose, and develop a life plan amongst a support network of peers and mentors. Warrior PATHH, an 18-month program, cultivates and facilitates post-traumatic growth among combat veterans struggling with PTSD, depression, anxiety, and/or combat stress.

The truck is a custom-wrapped Mack Anthem® 70-inch stand-up sleeper model that was fully customized by ZB Customs, Brown's in-house custom design company at Southern Ground. Using state-of-the art equipment and highly talented artisans, ZB Customs creates one-of-a-kind pieces for clients.

"I've had a passion for design my entire life and have always been attracted to brands with strong products that showcase a tough aesthetic but are created with fine attention to detail," said Zac Brown. "We were able to utilize the incredible talents of our ZB Customs team to create a unique, eye-catching design for a durable Mack Truck that allowed us to take our cross-country tour on the road with confidence and style."

The Anthem also has polished chrome fenders, a chrome taillight surround, a set of polished custom wheels and other brightwork. The interior features leather-wrapped seats with the Zac Brown Band logo, as well as Zac Brown's autograph on the sun visor. The flooring in the cab is repurposed from the Zac Brown Band's studios in Nashville.

"We are pleased to be able to donate proceeds from the auction to a nonprofit dedicated to building a stronger community," said John Walsh, vice president of marketing for Mack Trucks. "This Mack Anthem is truly one of a kind, and we hope it will inspire potential donors to bid on it and raise money for this worthwhile cause."

The auction is open now through Nov. 30. Those wishing to bid on the tractor should visit http://www.macktrucks.com/Auction and sign up to use the site. Once signed up, a bid may be placed.

ABOUT CAMP SOUTHERN GROUND

Camp Southern Ground, located 30 miles south of Atlanta, stretches across more than 400 acres and serves children ages 7-17, from all socioeconomic backgrounds, races and religions, with activities to challenge, educate and inspire campers. As an inclusive camp, Camp Southern Ground brings together typically developing children, children with Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASD), learning and attention issues, social or emotional challenges, and those with family members serving in the military along with underserved youth. During summer, Camp Southern Ground hosts campers for week-long residential camps. In the non-summer months, the state-of-the-art facilities are utilized in conjunction with industry leading organizations to support veterans transition to life after service and transform struggle into fulfillment, growth, and productivity..

For more information on Camp Southern Ground, including ways to donate and apply for programs, please visit CampSouthernGround.org or check us out on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

SOURCE Camp Southern Ground

Related Links

http://CampSouthernGround.org

