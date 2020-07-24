Mack-Cali Realty Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE: CLI) today announced that it will release its second quarter 2020 earnings results before market open on Monday, August 3, 2020 and will host a conference call with management that morning at 8:00 a.m., Eastern Time.

The live conference call can be listened to via the Internet by accessing the Company's website at http://investors.mack-cali.com/CorporateProfile. The conference call is also accessible by dialing (323) 289-6576 and requesting the Mack-Cali second quarter earnings conference call or using confirmation code 5690090. It is recommended that participants log on or dial in to the call approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

About Mack-Cali Realty Corporation

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

A fully-integrated and self-managed company, Mack-Cali has provided world-class management, leasing, and development services throughout New Jersey and the surrounding region for two decades. By regularly investing in its properties and innovative lifestyle amenity packages, Mack-Cali creates environments that empower tenants and residents to reimagine the way they work and live.

For more information on Mack-Cali Realty Corporation and its properties, visit www.mack-cali.com.

Contact: David Smetana Deidre Crockett

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation Mack-Cali Realty Corporation

Chief Financial Officer Chief Administrative Officer

(732) 590-1035 (732) 590-1025

[email protected] [email protected]

SOURCE Mack-Cali Realty Corporation

Related Links

http://investors.mack-cali.com

