Mack-Cali Realty Corporation Reports First Quarter 2021 Results

JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE: CLI) today reported its results for the first quarter 2021.

FIRST QUARTER 2021 HIGHLIGHTS

Net income (loss) of $0.06 per diluted share for the first quarter 2021, as compared to $(0.47) per diluted share for the first quarter 2020

Core Funds from Operations ("Core FFO") per diluted share of $0.18 for the first quarter 2021, as compared to $0.33 for the first quarter 2020

Through April 20, 2021, the Company completed $547 million of suburban office disposals comprising 1.9 million square feet and releasing approximately $370 million of net cash proceeds used to repay unsecured debt

The office portfolio was 74.2% leased as of March 31, 2021, as compared to 78.7% at year end, reflecting 78,901 square feet of new leases and lease extensions signed during the first quarter (net of expirations)

The 5,825 unit operating multifamily portfolio was 92.8% leased as of March 31, 2021, compared to 90.2% at year end

Capstone and Upton, the two multifamily projects launched in January 2021, were 39.2% and 53.9% leased as of May 3, 2021, reflecting the recovery in the New Jersey multifamily market

On May 6, 2021, the Company entered into a new $250 million revolving credit facility and a $150 million term loan

Mahbod Nia, Chief Executive Officer, stated, "I am pleased with Mack-Cali's performance and start to 2021 despite the challenging environment. We continued to streamline our portfolio through the disposal of $547 million of suburban office sales, executed a number of leases in our Harborside campus, and grew our multifamily platform with the launch of two new communities. We remain focused on simplifying our business, leasing and strengthening our balance sheet while managing our overhead."

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

For more information and a reconciliation of FFO, Core FFO, Adjusted EBITDA and NOI to net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders please refer to the following pages and the Company's Supplemental Operating and Financial Data package for the first quarter 2021. Please note that all per share amounts presented below are on a diluted basis.

Net income (loss) available to common shareholders for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 was $7.6 million, or $0.06 per share, as compared to $(39.9) million, or $(0.47) per share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Funds from operations ("FFO") for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 was $16.4 million, or $0.16 per share, as compared to $29.7million, or $0.30 per share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

For the first quarter 2021, Core FFO was $18.2 million, or $0.18 per share, as compared to $33.2 million, or $0.33 per share for the same period last year, primarily due to the impact of our suburban asset disposal and impacts from the pandemic on our hotel and multifamily operations.

PORTFOLIO HIGHLIGHTS

As of March 31, 2021, Mack-Cali's real estate portfolio comprised 6.8 million square feet of office space and 5,825 operating multifamily units.

Office Portfolio Activity

The Company's consolidated office portfolio comprised 17 operational properties across 6.8 million rentable square feet and was 74.2% leased as of March 31, 2021, down from 78.7% as of December 31, 2020 and 81.1% as of March 31, 2020. The Waterfront office portfolio was 74.2% leased, down from 77.3% as of December 31, 2020.

The Company executed on 78,901 square feet of new leases or lease renewals/extensions during the first quarter 2021, 58,165 square feet of which related to the Waterfront assets.

For the office portfolio, first quarter 2021 same-store year-over-year revenue and same-store year-over-year NOI were down by 8.9% and 12.1%, respectively, reflecting the impact of the pandemic and higher vacancy across the portfolio.

Multifamily Portfolio Activity

The Company's multifamily operating portfolio comprised 5,825 units and was 92.8% leased as of March 31, 2021, compared to 90.2% and 95.7% as of December 31 and March 31, 2020, respectively.

The multifamily same-store year-over-year NOI for the three months ended March 31, 2021 decreased by 23.4%, reflecting a 12.2% drop in revenues resulting from lower occupancy and an 8.3% increase in operating expenses, driven primarily by higher maintenance and marketing expenses during the pandemic.

The multifamily same-store sequential quarter-over-quarter NOI for the three months ended March 31, 2021 increased by 7.3%, reflecting stable revenues and an 8.7% decrease in operating expenses, driven by lower real estate taxes compared to the fourth quarter 2020 and payroll efficiencies introduced in early 2021.

TRANSACTION AND DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITY

Suburban New Jersey Office Dispositions

During the first quarter 2021, the Company disposed of $292 million (1.1 million square feet) of suburban office assets.

100 Overlook Center, a 149,600 square feet office building in Princeton, NJ , sold for $38 million

, sold for The Metropark office portfolio, a 926,656 square feet portfolio located in Edison and Iselin, NJ , sold for $254 million

Subsequent to the first quarter, the Company completed two dispositions.

Short Hills , an 828,413 square feet NJ office portfolio, sold for $255 million on April 20, 2021

, an 828,413 square feet NJ office portfolio, sold for on The Company's 50% interest in 12 Vreeland, a 139,750 square feet office building in Florham Park, NJ , sold for $2 million on April 29, 2021

The Monmouth County suburban New Jersey office portfolio comprising 639,490 square feet is currently under contract to be sold.

Multifamily Development Activity

In January 2021, the Company delivered two buildings to the marketplace - the Capstone at Port Imperial comprising 360 units and the Upton in Short Hills, New Jersey comprising 193 units. As of May 3, 2021, the Capstone and Upton were 39.2% and 53.9% leased, respectively, up from 24.7% and 37.3% as of March 31, 2021.

At quarter end, 1,616 residential units were under construction across four projects, including 553 units in the Upton and Capstone projects.

BALANCE SHEET/CAPITAL MARKETS

Financing

As of March 31, 2021, the Company had a debt-to-undepreciated assets ratio of 48.4% compared to 48.4% at December 31, 2020 and 49.0% at March 31, 2020.

Net debt to Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 was 14.9x compared to 11.5x for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. The Company's interest coverage ratio was 2.3x for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, compared to 2.8x for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. For more information and reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Loss), please refer to the following pages.

On May 6, 2021, the Company entered into a new $250 million secured revolving credit facility and a $150 million secured term loan. The revolving credit facility carries a current borrowing rate of L+275 bps and a 3-year term with a $75 million accordion feature. The term loan carries a current interest rate of L+225 bps with an 18-month term. Sales proceeds from future sales of the Company's remaining office properties will be used to retire the Term Loan. Upon closing of the facilities, the Company called for the redemption of its $300 million April 2022 and $275 million May 2023 unsecured bonds.

Common Stock Dividend

On March 19, 2021, the Company announced that it will continue to suspend its common stock dividend for the remainder of 2021, conserving capital and allowing for greater financial flexibility during this period of heightened economic uncertainty and reflecting the Company's projected 2021 taxable income.

APPOINTMENT OF PERMANENT CEO

On March 2, 2021, the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") approved Mahbod Nia's appointment as permanent Chief Executive Officer, replacing MaryAnne Gilmartin who served as interim Chief Executive Officer of the Company since July 2020.

In addition, in connection with the appointment of the new permanent Chief Executive Officer, Ms. Gilmartin stepped down as Chair of the Board effective March 2, 2021, at which time the Board appointed Lead Independent Director, Tammy K. Jones, Board Chair.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Included in this press release are Funds from Operations, or FFO, Core Funds from Operations, or Core FFO, net operating income, or NOI and Adjusted EBITDA, each a "non-GAAP financial measure", measuring Mack-Cali's historical or future financial performance that is different from measures calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("U.S. GAAP"), within the meaning of the applicable Securities and Exchange Commission rules. Mack-Cali believes these metrics can be a useful measure of its performance which is further defined below.

For reconciliation of FFO and Core FFO to Net Income (Loss), please refer to the following pages. For reconciliation of NOI, and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Loss), please refer to the Company's disclosure in the Quarterly Financial and Operating Data package for the first quarter 2021.

FFO

Funds from Operations ("FFO") is defined as net income (loss) before noncontrolling interests in Operating Partnership, computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP, excluding gains or losses from depreciable rental property transactions (including both acquisitions and dispositions), and impairments related to depreciable rental property, plus real estate-related depreciation and amortization. The Company believes that FFO per share is helpful to investors as one of several measures of the performance of an equity REIT. The Company further believes that as FFO per share excludes the effect of depreciation, gains (or losses) from property transactions and impairments related to depreciable rental property (all of which are based on historical costs which may be of limited relevance in evaluating current performance), FFO per share can facilitate comparison of operating performance between equity REITs.

FFO per share should not be considered as an alternative to net income available to common shareholders per share as an indication of the Company's performance or to cash flows as a measure of liquidity. FFO per share presented herein is not necessarily comparable to FFO per share presented by other real estate companies due to the fact that not all real estate companies use the same definition. However, the Company's FFO per share is comparable to the FFO per share of real estate companies that use the current definition of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT"). A reconciliation of net income per share to FFO per share is included in the financial tables accompanying this press release.

Core FFO

Core FFO is defined as FFO, as adjusted for certain items to facilitate comparative measurement of the Company's performance over time. Core FFO is presented solely as supplemental disclosure that the Company's management believes provides useful information to investors and analysts of its results, after adjusting for certain items to facilitate comparability of its performance from period to period. Core FFO is a non-GAAP financial measure that is not intended to represent cash flow and is not indicative of cash flows provided by operating activities as determined in accordance with GAAP. As there is not a generally accepted definition established for Core FFO, the Company's measures of Core FFO may not be comparable to the Core FFO reported by other REITs. A reconciliation of net income per share to Core FFO in dollars and per share is included in the financial tables accompanying this press release.

NOI and Same Store NOI

Net Operating Income ("NOI") represents total revenues less total operating expenses, as reconciled to net income above. The Company considers NOI to be a meaningful non-GAAP financial measure for making decisions and assessing unlevered performance of its property types and markets, as it relates to total return on assets, as opposed to levered return on equity. As properties are considered for sale and acquisition based on NOI estimates and projections, the Company utilizes this measure to make investment decisions, as well as compare the performance of its assets to those of its peers. NOI should not be considered a substitute for net income, and the Company's use of NOI may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. The Company calculates NOI before any allocations to noncontrolling interests, as those interests do not effect the overall performance of the individual assets being measured and assessed.

Same Store NOI is presented for the same store portfolio, which comprises all properties that were owned by the Company throughout both of the reporting periods.

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)















Three Months Ended

March 31, REVENUES

2021



2020 Revenue from leases $ 65,771

$ 71,979 Real estate services

2,527



2,993 Parking income

3,086



5,265 Hotel income

1,053



1,625 Other income

3,656



1,742 Total revenues

76,093



83,604











EXPENSES









Real estate taxes

11,831



11,140 Utilities

4,092



3,853 Operating services

15,450



16,221 Real estate services expenses

3,318



3,722 General and administrative

13,989



15,818 Depreciation and amortization

28,173



33,895 Land and other impairments

413



5,263 Total expenses

77,266



89,912











OTHER (EXPENSE) INCOME









Interest expense

(17,610)



(20,918) Interest and other investment income (loss)

17



32 Equity in earnings (loss) of unconsolidated joint ventures

(1,456)



(708) Realized gains (losses) and unrealized losses on disposition of









rental property, net

-



(7,915) Gain (loss) on disposition of developable land

-



4,813 Total other income (expense)

(19,049)



(24,696) Income (loss) from continuing operations

(20,222)



(31,004)











Discontinued operations:









Income from discontinued operations

10,962



20,906 Realized gains (losses) and unrealized gains (losses) on









disposition of rental property and impairments, net

22,781



(27,746) Total discontinued operations, net

33,743



(6,840) Net income (loss)

13,521



(37,844) Noncontrolling interests in consolidated joint ventures

1,335



176 Noncontrolling interest in Operating Partnership of income









from continuing operations

2,305



3,562 Noncontrolling interests in Operating Partnership in discontinued operations

(3,067)



653 Redeemable noncontrolling interests

(6,471)



(6,471) Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ 7,623

$ (39,924)











Basic earnings per common share:









Income (loss) from continuing operations $ (0.28)

$ (0.40) Discontinued operations

0.34



(0.07) Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ 0.06

$ (0.47)











Diluted earnings per common share:









Income (loss) from continuing operations $ (0.28)

$ (0.40) Discontinued operations

0.34



(0.07) Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ 0.06

$ (0.47)











Basic weighted average shares outstanding

90,692



90,616











Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

99,760



100,183

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation Statements of Funds from Operations and Core FFO (in thousands, except per share/unit amounts) (unaudited)



















Three Months Ended

March 31,



2021





2020

Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ 7,623



$ (39,924)

Add (deduct): Noncontrolling interests in Operating Partnership

(2,305)





(3,562)

Noncontrolling interests in discontinued operations

3,067





(653)

Real estate-related depreciation and amortization













on continuing operations (a)

30,122





36,795

Real estate-related depreciation and amortization













on discontinued operations

659





1,354

Continuing operations: Realized (gains) losses and unrealized (gains) losses













on disposition of rental property, net

-





7,915

Discontinued operations: Realized (gains) losses and unrealized (gains) losses













on disposition of rental property, net

(22,781)





27,746

Funds from operations (b) $ 16,385



$ 29,671

















Add (Deduct):













Land and other impairments

413





5,263

(Gain) on disposition of developable land

-





(4,813)

Forfeited deposits received from potential buyer

(1,717)





-

Severance/separation costs on management restructuring

1,045





1,947

CEO and related management change costs

2,089





-

Reporting systems conversion costs

-





363

Proxy fight costs

-





799

Core FFO $ 18,215



$ 33,230

















Diluted weighted average shares/units outstanding (c)

99,760





100,183

















Funds from operations per share/unit-diluted $ 0.16



$ 0.30

















Core funds from operations per share/unit diluted $ 0.18



$ 0.33

















Dividends declared per common share $ -



$ 0.20

















Supplemental Information:













Non-incremental revenue generating capital expenditures:













Building improvements $ 2,693



$ 3,247

Tenant improvements & leasing commissions (d) $ 770



$ 8,093

Tenant improvements & leasing commissions













on space vacant for more than a year $ 2,802



$ 2,958

Straight-line rent adjustments (e) $ 1,279



$ 2,132

Amortization of (above)/below market lease intangibles, net (f) $ 1,032



$ 946

Amortization of stock compensation $ 2,601



$ 2,612

Amortization of lease inducements $ (13)



$ 57

Non real estate depreciation and amortization $ 325



$ 450

Amortization of deferred financing costs $ 907



$ 1,024























(a) Includes the Company's share from unconsolidated joint ventures, and adjustments for noncontrolling interests, of $2,275 and $3,349 for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. Excludes non-real estate-related depreciation and amortization of $325 and $450 for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. (b) Funds from operations is calculated in accordance with the definition of FFO of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (NAREIT). See "Information About FFO" in this release. (c) Calculated based on weighted average common shares outstanding, assuming redemption of Operating Partnership common units into common shares (8,803 and 9,443 shares for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively), plus dilutive Common Stock Equivalents (i.e. stock options). (d) Excludes expenditures for tenant spaces that have not been owned for at least a year. (e) Includes free rent of $3,725 and $2,956 for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. Also, includes the Company's share from unconsolidated joint ventures of $88 and $28 for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. (f) Includes the Company's share from unconsolidated joint ventures of $0 and $0 for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Statements of Funds from Operations (FFO) and Core FFO per Diluted Share (amounts are per diluted share, except share counts in thousands) (unaudited)















Three Months Ended

March 31,



2021



2020 Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ 0.06

$ (0.47) Add (deduct): Real estate-related depreciation and amortization









on continuing operations (a)

0.30



0.37 Real estate-related depreciation and amortization









on discontinued operations

0.01



0.01 Redemption value adjustment to redeemable noncontrolling interests

0.02



0.03 Continuing operations: Realized (gains) losses and unrealized (gains) losses









on disposition of rental property, net

-



0.08 Discontinued operations: Realized (gains) losses and unrealized (gains) losses









on disposition of rental property, net

(0.23)



0.28 Funds from operations (b) $ 0.16

$ 0.30











Add (Deduct):









Land and other impairments

-



0.05 Forfeited deposit received from potential buyer

(0.02)



- (Gain) on disposition of developable land

-



(0.05) Severance/separation costs on management restructuring

0.01



0.02 CEO and related management change costs

0.02



- Proxy fight costs

-



0.01 Noncontrolling interest/rounding adjustment

0.01



- Core FFO $ 0.18

$ 0.33











Diluted weighted average shares/units outstanding (c)

99,760



100,183





(a) Includes the Company's share from unconsolidated joint ventures of $0.03 and $0.04 for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. (b) Funds from operations is calculated in accordance with the definition of FFO of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (NAREIT). See "Information About FFO" in this release. (c) Calculated based on weighted average common shares outstanding, assuming redemption of Operating Partnership common units into common shares (8,803 and 9,443 shares for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively), plus dilutive Common Stock Equivalents (i.e. stock options).

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)

















March 31,



December 31, Assets

2021



2020 Rental property









Land and leasehold interests $ 639,636

$ 639,636 Buildings and improvements

3,804,162



3,743,831 Tenant improvements

164,448



171,623 Furniture, fixtures and equipment

85,612



83,553



4,693,858



4,638,643 Less – accumulated depreciation and amortization

(668,452)



(656,331)



4,025,406



3,982,312 Rental property held for sale, net

415,029



656,963 Net investment in rental property

4,440,435



4,639,275 Cash and cash equivalents

261,682



38,096 Restricted cash

18,836



14,207 Investments in unconsolidated joint ventures

159,971



162,382 Unbilled rents receivable, net

79,855



84,907 Deferred charges, goodwill and other assets, net

192,028



199,541 Accounts receivable

7,551



9,378











Total assets $ 5,160,358

$ 5,147,786











Liabilities and Equity









Senior unsecured notes, net $ 572,945

$ 572,653 Unsecured revolving credit facility and term loans

-



25,000 Mortgages, loans payable and other obligations, net

2,249,019



2,204,144 Dividends and distributions payable

1,475



1,493 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities

184,587



194,717 Rents received in advance and security deposits

31,810



34,101 Accrued interest payable

15,739



10,001 Total liabilities

3,055,575



3,042,109 Commitments and contingencies





















Redeemable noncontrolling interests

515,267



513,297











Equity:









Mack-Cali Realty Corporation stockholders' equity:









Common stock, $0.01 par value, 190,000,000 shares authorized,









90,729,703 and 90,712,417 shares outstanding

907



907 Additional paid-in capital

2,528,570



2,528,187 Dividends in excess of net earnings

(1,122,654)



(1,130,277) Total Mack-Cali Realty Corporation stockholders' equity

1,406,823



1,398,817











Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries:









Operating Partnership

139,246



148,791 Consolidated joint ventures

43,447



44,772 Total noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries

182,693



193,563











Total equity

1,589,516



1,592,380











Total liabilities and equity $ 5,160,358

$ 5,147,786

