Mack-Cali Realty Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2018 Results

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE: CLI) today reported its results for the fourth quarter and full year 2018.

FOURTH QUARTER 2018 HIGHLIGHTS

- Reported net income of $0.45 per diluted share for the quarter;

- Achieved Core Funds from Operations per diluted share of $0.45 for the quarter and $1.83 for full year 2018. The Company reaffirms its 2019 Core FFO guidance of $1.57 - $1.67 per share (Post Topic 842);

- Leased 358,624 sq. ft. of office space (43,913 sq. ft. on the Waterfront), growing Core portfolio office rental rates by 2.9% on a cash basis and 15.1% on a GAAP basis. For 2018, leased 1,911,686 sq. ft. of office space (483,969 sq. ft. on the Waterfront), growing Core portfolio office rental rates by 7.3% on a cash basis and 22.5% on a GAAP basis;

- Leases signed in the fourth quarter 2018 in our Core Office portfolio (excluding Flex) had cash starting rents of $34.69 per square foot. For the full year 2018, leases signed in our Core Office portfolio (excluding Flex) had cash starting rents of $37.43 per square foot;

- Core office portfolio was 83.2% leased, with the Class A Suburban Portfolio was 94.2%, Flex was 92.8%, Suburban 82.5% and Waterfront 73.2% leased at December 31, 2018;

- Roseland's multifamily stabilized portfolio was 95.9% leased at year end;

- Roseland's 2018 deliveries totaling 1,212 units were 87.3% leased as of February 18, 2019 (82.9% leased at year-end 2018). 2018 residential deliveries achieved a weighted average 6.5% stabilized yield on total development costs;

- Commenced operations of The Residence Inn at Port Imperial in December 2018. The hotel, a 164-key limited service Marriott in Weehawken, NJ, is the first phase of a 372-key, dual-flag development, with its sister property, a full-service Marriott Autograph Collection, projected to open in June 2019; and

- Declared $0.20 per share quarterly common stock dividend.

"In 2018, we achieved the substantial completion of our non-core asset sales. Over the last three-plus years, we have restructured and repositioned the Company to pursue a 'Waterfront Strategy', which we outlined in detail at our recent Investor Day. We have a substantial and dominant market share in both our office and multifamily portfolios on the waterfront and other premier markets and believe that our actions will result in substantial value creation for our stakeholders. Looking forward, our priorities are concentrated on leasing, the optimization of our cash flow mix and repositioning the balance sheet. We are excited about our prospects and are working persistently to unlock additional value," commented Michael J. DeMarco, Chief Executive Officer.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

* All per share amounts presented below are on a diluted basis.

Net income available to common shareholders for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 amounted to $43.8 million, or $0.45 per share, as compared to $2.6 million, or $(0.01) per share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2017. For the year ended December 31, 2018, net income to common shareholders equaled $84.1 million, or $0.80 per share, as compared to $23.2 million, or $0.06 per share, for the same period last year.



Funds from operations (FFO) for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 amounted to $49.0 million, or $0.49 per share, as compared to $50.0 million, or $0.50 per share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2017. For the year ended December 31, 2018, FFO equaled $170.4 million, or $1.69 per share, as compared to $224.2 million, or $2.23 per share, for the same period last year.



For the fourth quarter 2018, Core FFO was $0.45 per share, as compared to $0.50 for the same period last year. For the full year 2018, Core FFO was $1.83 per share versus $2.23 for the same period last year.



OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

Office

Mack-Cali's consolidated Core office properties were 83.2 percent leased at December 31, 2018, as compared to 84.2 percent leased at September 30, 2018. Excluding Flex, Mack-Cali's consolidated Core office properties were 80.4 percent leased at December 31, 2018, as compared to 81.2 percent leased at September 30, 2018.



Fourth quarter 2018 same-store GAAP revenues for the office portfolio declined by 6.5 percent while same-store GAAP NOI fell by 4.5 percent from the same period in 2017. Fourth quarter 2018 same store cash revenues for the office portfolio declined by 5.2 percent while same store cash NOI fell by 2.1 percent from 2017. Same store cash revenues and same store cash NOI exclude straight-line rent and FAS 141 adjustments. Fourth quarter 2018 office same store real estate tax expense was down 34 percent from 2017, primarily due to favorable tax savings in Jersey City and other key locations.



For the quarter ended December 31, 2018, the Company executed 34 leases at its consolidated in-service commercial portfolio, totaling 358,624 square feet. Of these totals, 14 leases for 141,225 square feet (39.4 percent) were for new leases and 20 leases for 217,399 square feet (60.6 percent) were lease renewals and other tenant retention transactions.



Rental rate roll-up for the Core portfolio for fourth quarter 2018 transactions was 2.9 percent on a cash basis and 15.1 percent on a GAAP basis. Rental rate roll-up in the fourth quarter 2018 for new transactions was 2.1 percent on a cash basis and 10.2 percent on a GAAP basis; and for renewals and other tenant retention transactions was 3.2 percent on a cash basis and 17.1 percent on a GAAP basis.



Multifamily

Roseland's stabilized operating portfolio was 95.9 percent leased at December 31, 2018. Same-store revenues increased by 0.6 percent while same-store net operating income decreased by 1.9 percent for the fourth quarter. With the 2018 delivery of 1,212 units coupled with its construction portfolio of over 2,321 units and keys, we envision continued growth in the Company's residential portfolio and cash flow contribution. Roseland's 2018 deliveries were 87.3 percent leased as of February 18, 2019.



TRANSACTION ACTIVITY

For the fourth quarter 2018, the Company completed $119 million of non-core asset sales. For the full year 2018, the Company completed $385 million of non-core asset sales at an average cap rate of 6.3 percent, excluding land. Key dispositions included:

Elmsford Flex Portfolio ( Elmsford, NY ): On December 31, 2018 , the Company executed the first phase of its NY/CT flex portfolio sale for $70.3 million at a 4.5 percent cap rate.

On , the Company executed the first phase of its NY/CT flex portfolio sale for at a 4.5 percent cap rate. Building Sale : On November 15, 2018 , the Company sold the vacant 120 Passaic Street in Rochelle Park, NJ for $2.9 million .

: On , the Company sold the vacant 120 Passaic Street in for . Land Sale: On December 31, 2018 , the Company sold a land parcel in Upper Saddle River, NJ for an aggregate $46.9 million .

Subsequent to year end, the Company executed on the following dispositions:



Park Square ( Rahway, NJ ): On January 16, 2019 , the Company completed the disposition of Park Square at a price of $34.9 million , representing a 5 percent cap rate.

On , the Company completed the disposition of Park Square at a price of , representing a 5 percent cap rate. Other Non-Core Office Dispositions: The Company sold 2115 Linwood in Fort Lee, NJ for $16 million and 721 Route 202/206 in Bridgewater, NJ for $6 million .

In addition to the sale of the Elmsford Flex portfolio, the Company is in negotiations to dispose of its remaining 56-building flex portfolio, comprised of 3.1 million square feet for approximately $487.5 million. It is anticipated that this sale will close in the first half of 2019. Additional non-core properties under contract for sale total $83 million in expected proceeds.



As previously communicated, a portion of the disposition proceeds have been and will be used to fund approximately $402 million of acquisitions that either have closed or are under contract, including:



Soho Lofts ( Jersey City, NJ ): Subsequent to year end, the Company entered into a contract to acquire Soho Lofts, a newly delivered and stabilized 377-unit apartment community in Jersey City's Soho West neighborhood near the Hoboken border, for approximately $263.5 million based on a 4.6 percent cap rate.

Subsequent to year end, the Company entered into a contract to acquire Soho Lofts, a newly delivered and stabilized 377-unit apartment community in Soho West neighborhood near the border, for approximately based on a 4.6 percent cap rate. Consolidation of Ownership in M2 ( Jersey City, NJ ): Subsequent to year end, the Company closed on its partnership acquisition of M2, a 311-unit operating residential tower in the heart of the Jersey City waterfront. Based on a gross asset valuation of $195 million (representing a 4.6 percent cap rate), the Company acquired Prudential's 50 percent membership interest and preferred capital account for approximately $77.5 million . The Company's ownership in the community increased to 74.3 percent from 24.3 percent, and the Company assumed the sole preferred capital position in the asset.

Subsequent to year end, the Company closed on its partnership acquisition of M2, a 311-unit operating residential tower in the heart of the waterfront. Based on a gross asset valuation of (representing a 4.6 percent cap rate), the Company acquired Prudential's 50 percent membership interest and preferred capital account for approximately . The Company's ownership in the community increased to 74.3 percent from 24.3 percent, and the Company assumed the sole preferred capital position in the asset. 99 Wood Avenue South (Metropark, NJ): Subsequent to year end, the Company closed on 99 Wood Avenue South, a 272,000 square foot Class A office property, for $61.5 million based on a 7.2 percent cap rate. The property is located adjacent to the Company's 101 Wood Avenue South property in Metropark, where the Company has a dominant presence. The addition of 99 Wood increases the Company's class A share in this strategic suburban market to approximately 32.7 percent.

The Company executed the following residential development starts and financings, including:



25 Christopher Columbus ( Jersey City, NJ ): Subsequent to year end, the Company commenced construction on 25 Christopher Columbus, a 750-unit premier residential tower.

Subsequent to year end, the Company commenced construction on 25 Christopher Columbus, a 750-unit premier residential tower. 233 Canoe Brook ( Short Hills, NJ ): The Company commenced construction on 233 Canoe Brook, a 200-unit community directly adjacent to the Short Hills Mall and the second start from the Company's suburban office repurposing strategy.

The Company commenced construction on 233 Canoe Brook, a 200-unit community directly adjacent to the Short Hills Mall and the second start from the Company's suburban office repurposing strategy. RiverHouse 11 at Port Imperial ( Weehawken, NJ ): The Company secured a permanent loan on the property with proceeds of $100 million at an effective rate of 4.52 percent.

The Company secured a permanent loan on the property with proceeds of at an effective rate of 4.52 percent. Portside 5/6 ( East Boston, MA ): The Company secured a permanent loan on the property with proceeds of $97 million at an effective rate of 4.56 percent.

BALANCE SHEET/CAPITAL MARKETS

As of December 31, 2018, the Company had a debt-to-undepreciated assets ratio of 45.3 percent compared to 45.8 percent at September 30, 2018 and 46.5 percent at December 31, 2017. Net debt to adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 was 9.3x compared to 10.0x for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. The Company's interest coverage ratio was 3.1x for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, compared to 3.3x for the quarter ended December 31, 2017.

DIVIDEND

In December 2018, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per common share (indicating an annual rate of $0.80 per common share) for the fourth quarter 2018, which was paid on January 11, 2019 to shareholders of record as of January 3, 2019. The Company's Core FFO dividend payout ratio for the quarter was 44.5 percent.

GUIDANCE/OUTLOOK

The Company reaffirms its projected net income and Core FFO per diluted share guidance for full year 2019 is as follows:





Full Year





2019 Range

Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ (0.48) - $ (0.38)

Add (deduct):



Real estate-related depreciation and amortization on continuing operations

2.08

Core FFO $ 1.60 - $ 1.70

Topic 842 Leasing Expense

(0.03)

Core FFO less Topic 842 Leasing Expense $ 1.57 - $ 1.67



2019 Guidance Assumptions ($ in millions)

Revised

Low

High Office Occupancy (year-end % leased) 79%

83% Office Same Store GAAP NOI Growth (7)%

(3)% Office Same Store Cash NOI Growth (14)%

(10)% Multifamily Same Store NOI Growth 1%

3% Straight-Line Rent Adjustment & FAS 141 Mark-to-Market Rent Adjustment $17

$27 Dispositions (Excluding Flex) $155

$180 Flex Dispositions $480

$480 Acquisitions (1031 & Partner Buyouts) $415

$415 Base Building Capex $8

$13 Leasing Capex $66

$109 G&A (Net of Severance Costs) $46

$51 Interest Expense $95

$105 Topic 842 $2.5

$3.5

This guidance reflects management's view of current market conditions and certain assumptions with regard to rental rates, occupancy levels and other assumptions/projections. Actual results could differ from these estimates.

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31, REVENUES

2018



2017



2018



2017 Base rents $ 112,497

$ 118,419

$ 436,222

$ 501,334 Escalations and recoveries from tenants

8,373



11,312



44,121



58,767 Real estate services

3,927



5,149



17,094



23,129 Parking income

5,534



5,223



22,117



20,270 Other income

2,605



3,426



11,052



12,700 Total revenues

132,936



143,529



530,606



616,200























EXPENSES





















Real estate taxes

12,548



17,755



64,555



81,364 Utilities

9,005



9,347



39,054



42,598 Operating services

26,962



26,884



102,626



107,379 Real estate services expenses

4,223



5,018



17,919



23,394 General and administrative

12,828



13,726



53,988



50,949 Depreciation and amortization

46,324



47,401



174,847



205,169 Land Impairments

24,566



-



24,566



- Total expenses

136,456



120,131



477,555



510,853 Operating income (loss)

(3,520)



23,398



53,051



105,347























OTHER (EXPENSE) INCOME





















Interest expense

(23,586)



(22,490)



(83,754)



(93,388) Interest and other investment income (loss)

769



1,408



3,389



2,766 Equity in earnings (loss) of unconsolidated joint ventures

(960)



(1,199)



(127)



(6,081) Gain on change of control of interests

-



-



14,217



- Realized gains (losses) and unrealized losses on disposition of rental

property, net

49,342



4,476



99,436



2,364 Gain on disposition of developable land

30,939



-



30,939



- Gain on sale of investment in unconsolidated joint venture

-



-



-



23,131 Loss from extinguishment of debt, net

(461)



(182)



(10,750)



(421) Total other income (expense)

56,043



(17,987)



53,350



(71,629) Net income

52,523



5,411



106,401



33,718 Noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint ventures

640



153



1,216



1,018 Noncontrolling interest in Operating Partnership

(4,953)



(299)



(9,527)



(2,711) Redeemable noncontrolling interest

(4,406)



(2,683)



(13,979)



(8,840) Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ 43,804

$ 2,582

$ 84,111

$ 23,185























Basic earnings per common share:





















Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ 0.45

$ (0.01)

$ 0.80

$ 0.06























Diluted earnings per common share:





















Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ 0.45

$ (0.01)

$ 0.80

$ 0.06























Basic weighted average shares outstanding

90,488



90,029



90,388



90,005























Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

100,845



100,468



100,724



100,703

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation

Statements of Funds from Operations

(in thousands, except per share/unit amounts) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,



2018





2017





2018





2017

Net income available to common shareholders $ 43,804



$ 2,582



$ 84,111



$ 23,185

Add (deduct): Noncontrolling interest in Operating Partnership

4,953





299





9,527





2,711

Real estate-related depreciation and amortization on continuing operations (a)

49,578





51,619





190,394





223,763

Gain on change of control of interests

-





-





(14,217)





-

Realized (gains)/losses and unrealized losses on disposition of rental property, net

(49,342)





(4,476)





(99,436)





(2,364)

Gain on sale of investment in unconsolidated joint venture

-





-





-





(23,131)

Funds from operations (b) (g) $ 48,993



$ 50,024



$ 170,379



$ 224,164

































Add/(Deduct):





























Dead deal costs

893





-





893





-

Loss from extinguishment of debt, net

461





182





10,750





421

Severance/separation costs on management restructuring

450





-





7,937





-

Land impairments

24,566





-





24,566





-

Gain on disposition of developable land

(30,939)





-





(30,939)





-

New payroll tax consulting costs

903





-





903





-

Core FFO $ 45,327



$ 50,206



$ 184,489



$ 224,585

































Diluted weighted average shares/units outstanding (c)

100,845





100,468





100,724





100,703

































Funds from operations per share/unit-diluted $ 0.49



$ 0.50



$ 1.69



$ 2.23

































Core funds from operations per share/unit diluted $ 0.45



$ 0.50



$ 1.83



$ 2.23

































Dividends declared per common share $ 0.20



$ 0.20



$ 0.80



$ 0.75

































Dividend payout ratio:





























Core Funds from operations-diluted

44.49 %



40.02 %



43.68 %



33.63 %































Supplemental Information:





























Non-incremental revenue generating capital expenditures:





























Building improvements $ 2,639



$ 2,842



$ 7,236



$ 12,778

Tenant improvements & leasing commissions (d) $ 11,429



$ 4,791



$ 38,303



$ 22,016

Tenant improvements & leasing commissions on space vacant for more than a year $ 8,433



$ 2,761



$ 30,761



$ 21,544

Straight-line rent adjustments (e) $ 4,204



$ 3,685



$ 8,598



$ 16,298

Amortization of (above)/below market lease intangibles, net (f) $ 1,054



$ 2,234



$ 5,389



$ 8,252

Amortization of stock compensation $ 2,064



$ 2,303



$ 7,401



$ 7,929

Amortization of lease inducements $ 166



$ 444



$ 932



$ 1,703

Non real estate depreciation and amortization $ 557



$ 511



$ 2,139



$ 1,742

Amortization of deferred financing costs $ 1,486



$ 1,150



$ 5,029



$ 4,612



































(a) Includes the Company's share from unconsolidated joint ventures of $3,810 and $4,729 for the three months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively, and $17,683 and $20,336 for the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively. Excludes non-real estate-related depreciation and amortization of $557 and $511 for the three months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively, and $2,139 and $1,742 for the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively. (b) Funds from operations is calculated in accordance with the definition of FFO of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (NAREIT). See "Information About FFO" in this release. (c) Calculated based on weighted average common shares outstanding, assuming redemption of Operating Partnership common units into common shares (10,176 and 10,439 shares for the three months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively, and 10,204 and 10,405 for the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively), plus dilutive Common Stock Equivalents (i.e. stock options). (d) Excludes expenditures for tenant spaces that have not been owned for at least a year. (e) Includes free rent of $4,428 and $7,527 for the three months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively, and $16,545 and $29,401 for the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively. Also, includes the Company's share from unconsolidated joint ventures of $(165) and $267 for the three months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively, and $(955) and $1,235 for the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively. (f) Includes the Company's share from unconsolidated joint ventures of $0 and $80 for the three months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively, and $107 and $336 for the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively. (g) Net income available to common shareholders in 2018 included $24.6 million of land impairment charges and $30.9 million from a gain on sale of developable land, which are included in the calculation to arrive at funds from operations as such gains and charges relate to non-depreciable assets.

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation

Statements of Funds from Operations (FFO) and Core FFO per Diluted Share

(amounts are per diluted share, except share counts in thousands) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,



2018



2017



2018



2017 Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ 0.45

$ (0.01)

$ 0.80

$ 0.06 Add (deduct): Real estate-related depreciation and amortization on

continuing operations (a)

0.49



0.51



1.89



2.22 Redemption value adjustment to redeemable noncontrolling interests

0.03



0.03



0.13



0.20 Gain on change of control of interests

-



-



(0.14)



- Realized (gains) losses and unrealized losses on disposition of rental

property, net

(0.49)



(0.04)



(0.99)



(0.02) Gain on sale of investment in unconsolidated joint venture

-



-



-



(0.23) Noncontrolling interest/rounding adjustment

0.01



0.01



-



- Funds from operations (b) $ 0.49

$ 0.50

$ 1.69

$ 2.23























Add/(Deduct):





















Dead deal costs

0.01



-



0.01



- Loss from extinguishment of debt, net

-



-



0.11



- Severance/separation costs on management restructuring

-



-



0.08



- Land impairments

0.24



-



0.24



- Gain on disposition of developable land

(0.31)



-



(0.31)



- New payroll tax consulting costs

0.01



-



0.01



- Noncontrolling interest/rounding adjustment

0.01



-



-



- Core FFO $ 0.45

$ 0.50

$ 1.83

$ 2.23























Diluted weighted average shares/units outstanding (c)

100,845



100,468



100,724



100,703

(a) Includes the Company's share from unconsolidated joint ventures of $0.05 and $0.05 for the three months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively, and $0.19 and $0.21 for the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively. (b) Funds from operations is calculated in accordance with the definition of FFO of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (NAREIT). See "Information About FFO" in this release. (c) Calculated based on weighted average common shares outstanding, assuming redemption of Operating Partnership common units into common shares (10,176 and 10,439 shares for the three months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively, and 10,204 and 10,405 for the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively), plus dilutive Common Stock Equivalents (i.e. stock options).

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)





December 31,



December 31, Assets

2018



2017 Rental property









Land and leasehold interests $ 807,236

$ 786,789 Buildings and improvements

4,109,797



3,955,122 Tenant improvements

335,266



330,686 Furniture, fixtures and equipment

53,718



30,247



5,306,017



5,102,844 Less – accumulated depreciation and amortization

(1,097,868)



(1,087,083)



4,208,149



4,015,761 Rental property held for sale, net

108,848



171,578 Net investment in rental property

4,316,997



4,187,339 Cash and cash equivalents

29,633



28,180 Restricted cash

19,921



39,792 Investments in unconsolidated joint ventures

232,750



252,626 Unbilled rents receivable, net

100,737



100,842 Deferred charges, goodwill and other assets, net

355,234



342,320 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,108 and $1,138

5,372



6,786











Total assets $ 5,060,644

$ 4,957,885











Liabilities and Equity









Senior unsecured notes, net $ 570,314

$ 569,145 Unsecured revolving credit facility and term loans

790,939



822,288 Mortgages, loans payable and other obligations, net

1,431,398



1,418,135 Dividends and distributions payable

21,877



21,158 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities

168,115



192,716 Rents received in advance and security deposits

41,244



43,993 Accrued interest payable

9,117



9,519 Total liabilities

3,033,004



3,076,954 Commitments and contingencies





















Redeemable noncontrolling interests

330,459



212,208











Equity:









Mack-Cali Realty Corporation stockholders' equity:









Common stock, $0.01 par value, 190,000,000 shares authorized,









90,320,306 and 89,914,113 shares outstanding

903



899 Additional paid-in capital

2,561,503



2,565,136 Dividends in excess of net earnings

(1,084,518)



(1,096,429) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

8,770



6,689 Total Mack-Cali Realty Corporation stockholders' equity

1,486,658



1,476,295











Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries:









Operating Partnership

168,373



171,395 Consolidated joint ventures

42,150



21,033 Total noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries

210,523



192,428











Total equity

1,697,181



1,668,723











Total liabilities and equity $ 5,060,644

$ 4,957,885

